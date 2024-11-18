Taylor Lautner Actually Goes There, Suggests Different Twilight Saga Ending

Taylor Lautner has gone there, folks.

He really, truly has.

And now we may need to pray for the actor as a result.

Taylor Lautner attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This past Saturday, Lautner jumped on TikTok to take part in the latest viral trend… which features user making bold statements before “accidentally” turning the camera on themselves.

In his case, Lautner went WAY back in time, starting his footage with a look at the 2011 blockbuster The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1, as it played on a flat-screen television and honed in on the scene where Bella Swan marries her vampire lover, Edward Cullen.

(Swan was played by Kristen Stewart and Cullen was played by Robert Pattinson, both of whom turned into enormous stars after taking on these beloved roles.)

Lautner — who portrayed Edward’s occasional rival, Jacob and who has gone on to star in Shark Boy and Lava Girl — wrote over the clip:

“Honestly screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob.”

(TikTok)

The 32-year old then jokingly flipped the camera back on himself, acting shocked and afraid with the text “oh no no no” written on the screen.

He was obviously just having fun, but Lautner was also taking a chance because the Bella/Edward romance simply dominated pop culture back in the day.

Stewart and Pattinson became a couple while filming this franchise and loyal Twilight Saga fans engaged in plenty of debates at the time over just who Bella should have married.

We now know where Lautner stands.

Taylor Lautner reacts on the sideline prior to a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Lautner earned praise for his joke, as nearly every user was well aware he was just kidding around.

“HE WON THIS TREND,” one person wrote in response, for example.

“This made my year,” another added.

Lautner starred as Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga from 2008 to 2012, earning massive praise and also many comparisons to Pattinson.

“We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans,” Lauter said last year about his former co-star, explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast that Pattinson is “fantastic” and “the sweetest person ever.”