Travis Barker has dropped a bombshell, you guys.

A BABY bombshell, that is.

While appearing as a guest an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, the Blink-182 drummer got more candid than usual in regard to his wife Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy… revealing his son’s name and due date for the very first time.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

“It’s either Halloween or like the first week of November,” Barker said on air, revealing that his impending child is DUE ANY DATE NOW.

As for the apparent first name?

Asked on the podcast there will be another Transplants album someday — a band that Barker joined in 2002 — the musician that they were almost going to do a benefit concert … but there was an important event that got in the way of the timing.

“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumors that his baby will be named Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rocking matching hats in 2022. (Instagram)

Now… it’s possible Barker is still joking around.

On the July 19 episode of Complex’s Goat Talk series, the 47-year old was asked about this same topic, replying at the time as follows:

“I like Rocky Thirteen.

“That’s this name that’s been going through my head lately.”

His reasoning?

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he explained. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their day-to-day lives as a married couple on The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

Kourtney is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple have been very open during their pregnancy journey, admitting last year that they gave up on IVF due to the effects it was having on Kardashian’s body.

Kourtney later said that, if a baby was meant to be, it would simply be part of God’s plan.

Fast forward months later… and here we are!

Wearing a lacy all-black ensemble that covered her neck and fingertips, Kourtney Kardashian spoke to the confessional camera for The Kardashians Season 3. (Hulu)

Just about two months ago, Kardashian was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her hand intertwined with her husband, Kardashian then released a statement that read as follows:

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.

“And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”