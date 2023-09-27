Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Name Leaked, And It's Pretty Silly

Even though Kourtney Kardashian’s recent, fake baby shower landed her and Poosh in trouble, she did have a real one.

As we know, Kourt is pregnant. She and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

In recent years, it has been a trend in that family to hide names until long, long after the baby is born.

But it looks like they’ve settled on a name … and accidentally leaked it to the world.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are pictured here from the video they used to reveal the gender of their child. (instagram)

Over the weekend, Kourtney and Travis threw a Disneyland vibes baby shower.

The Disney motif was all over the place, complete with Mickey Mouse balloons and pretzels.

They went all out with an actual barbershop quartet — one resembling Disneyland’s own Dapper Dans.

A visibly pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo in early September, speaking of how “empowering” she feels that her pregnancy has been for her. (Instagram)

Kourt and Travis’ big baby bash included, of course, a sizable guest list of family and friends.

It was, wisely, an outdoor event. COVID-19 is dangerous enough on its own, but more so when someone is pregnant.

While we have no reason to doubt that everyone there was vaccinated, that doesn’t make people immune. It just makes them (and their loved ones) safer.

Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of herself amid her pregnancy in 2023. (Instagram)

At the party, one of the decorations was an apple tree. Not just any apple tree. It was a “wishing tree.”

According to the sign on the tree: “The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker.”

We’re sure that the QAnon weirdos are going to have a field day with the apple tree symbolism. But that is neither here nor there.

That sure is a baby bump! As you can see in this July 2023 photo, Kourtney Kardashian is quite pregnant. (Instagram)

The general idea was for guests to write aspirational messages — or wishes — for the future baby Barker. And then to hang them on the tree.

One can imagine these as little positive messages or even blessings. Each guest might have thought of them differently.

But one of the messages, some eagle-eyed fans noticed on social media, appeared to betray a secret.

She’s expecting again! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her baby bump in this photo. (Instagram)

In the briefest of glimpses that fans got of the tree, one message appeared to reveal Baby Barker’s name.

The note seemingly referred to the future child as “Baby Rocky.”

While “Rocky” could be a nickname or even an inside joke, it may also be the case that Kourt and Travis are preparing to welcome baby Rocky Barker into the world.

Kourtney Kardashian sure is pregnant, isn’t she? She shared this photo in June of 2023. (Instagram)

There are reasons to doubt this. Among others, we know that Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, ended up deciding on Reign for their younger son’s name only after his birth.

Sometimes, you have to “meet” a baby (even though a newborn isn’t really in their personhood era yet) to settle upon a name.

But, other times, you just know. Perhaps Kourtney and Travis have already settled on a name and told their closest friends. If so, they certainly never intended to leak it this way. Whoops!