Kourtney Kardashian: Do BOTH Her Sons With Scott Disick Hate Travis Barker?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian could not help but express disappointment that her older two sons seem to be turning against Travis Barker. Though they’re showing it in different ways.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourt and some of her family were in Australia. Travis had been touring with his band, Blink 182.

Mason, her eldest, remained at home with dad Scott Disick. Penelope and Reign joined Kourt for the trip, as did baby Rocky, of course.

But Reign was quick to comment on how Kourtney and Travis might need some time apart. Have Kourtney Kardashian’s sons developed negative feelings against Travis Barker?

On The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9, Kourtney Kardashian speaks about the family’s trip to Australia. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney Kardashian Take The Kids to Sydney For Travis

“I am in Australia, we made it, we’ve been having the best time,” Kourtney Kardashian announced, referring to her trip with her kids. Well, most of them.

“Travis is touring to different cities in Australia for about a week,” she detailed. “Because I was on bed rest before and having a newborn at home, I haven’t really had any outings with my other kids.”

Kourtney then explained: “So, I really wanted to stay in Sydney.”

On The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick sit at the table outdoors. (Image Credit: Hulu)

One hot topic when it comes to Australia was the wildlife. Kourt said that she could never live in Australia because of the spiders. The prevalence of sharks also maker her anxious. (The shark bite capitol of the world is in Florida, just for the record)

“Who cares? 1%, we’re gonna get bit. I’ll take the risk!” Reign then joked regarding potential shark attacks. He is currently 8 years old, and clearly has a great sense of humor.

When it comes to Australia, crocodile safety is more vital than shark and spider dangers combined. Unlike those two, crocodiles see humans as food. Australian saltwater crocodiles can grow large enough to hunt sharks. Please do not feed the salties.

Speaking to the confessional camera on Season 5, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian explains why her eldest did not accompany her to Sydney, Australia. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Mason Disick, the eldest of Kourtney’s sons, did not join her and Travis

Unlike Penelope, Reign, and Rocky, Kourtney’s eldest son did not join her.

“Mason is home with his dad,” Kourt told the camera. Mason’s father, like Penelope’s and Reign’s, is Scott Disick.

Kourtney then commented that this is something “which makes me really sad, but I’m making the most of every second.” She did not choose to clarify why Mason had elected to stay home. However, that’s not an unusual choice for a young teen (if they’re given the choice).

Reign Disick displayed his sense of humor on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

While making “the best of it,” Kourtney focused upon the kids who were with her. Reign’s sense of humor came up. He has a vibrant personality.

“I don’t know where he gets his sense of humor. He’s like a mini Jim Carrey,” Kourtney shared with the confessional camera. One assumes that the Carrey comparison stems from his comedic facial expressions.

“I’m starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad,” Kourt then observed. “I think he’s starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, just what we need.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian lock lips on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all over each other

For Travis Barker, this is a work trip. Blink-182, his band, has avoided international tours for many years. Only his relationship with Kourtney and their luxurious Italian wedding encouraged him to fly again.

(He did famously survive a literal plane crash)

As soon as Kourtney and Travis locked eyes, they were also locking lips. And this did not go unnoticed by Kourtney’s son, Reign.

Showcasing his sense of humor but perhaps with real feelings underneath, Reign Disick calls out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their PDA. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign exclaimed during their luxury boat trip. “Didn’t you just have a baby. Don’t get another one this quick!” Oh, he’s funny.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving,” Kourtney then emphasized. “There’s nothing wrong with that.” Generally speaking, she’s not wrong.

When Travis moved to kiss Kourtney’s neck, Reign asked: “Are you giving her a hickey now?”

A little negging from Reign Disick goes a long way on The Kardashians Season 5, Episode 9. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Reign Disick against Travis Barker or just acting his age?

Travis clarified that he was simply giving Kourtney a “gentle kiss.” Kourtney explained to her son that she’d simply missed her husband.

It’s unclear if Reign is just expressing an age-appropriate aversion to his mom’s PDA or if there’s a more personal angle.

And it’s similarly unclear if Mason was avoiding a lengthy family trip when he’s a teen. That is the simplest explanation. But some viewers speculate that both of Kourtney’s non-infant sons have developed hostile feelings towards Travis. Their mom’s marriage is still a major adjustment.