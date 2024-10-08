Blake Shelton Fears Losing Pal Kelly Clarkson To Ex Miranda Lambert

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Friends taking sides after a breakup can always be awkward. Blake Shelton is reportedly a little nervous about his pal Kelly Clarkson working with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert nearly 10 years after their split.

After Miranda appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, an insider revealed that Blake is nervous about his friendship with the “Since U Been Gone” singer, per Life and Style.

The “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” singer was a guest on Kelly’s talk show in late September. The country star also opened up about her new record Postcards From Texas for the “Songs and Stories” episode.

The ladies also performed a series of duets. Kelly joined in on Miranda’s songs “No Man’s Land”, “Tin Man”, and “Gunpowder and Lead.” They also did an impromptu Chappell Roan cover, singing “Good Luck, Babe.”

When Miranda and Blake split in 2015, Kelly reportedly sided with the “God’s Country” singer, but now, she’s apparently been spending some time with his ex-wife. They got along great during the talk show appearance.

The insider revealed Kelly’s feelings about the split to Life and Style. “Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and [Blake’s wife] Gwen [Stefani], too, by default,” they said. “But now that she’s gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn’t know what Blake’s talking about.”

When Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Get Divorced?

Miranda Lambert started dating Blake Shelton in 2006, when they were both rising country stars. The pair got engaged in May 2010, and they tied the knot a year later.

In July 2015, the couple announced that they were getting a divorce. The pair released a joint statement to announce their split to The Associated Press.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” they said. “It is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues.”

Miranda Lambert’s Newfound Friendship With Kelly Clarkson

The source said that Miranda is “putting on the charm” with Kelly, and it’s working! “Kelly’s realized Miranda’s not a baddie at all, in fact, she’s a sweetheart and she’s going to give her support and be kind and generous,” they said.

Kelly is reportedly going to continue being kind to the country icon “even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake.”

The insider did admit that Miranda may have some ulterior motives in pursuing the friendship with the American Idol alum. “No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex,” they explained.

The insider continued, and they explained that Miranda’s moves to befriend Kelly seem to be working. “The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She’s incredibly nice but gullible,” they said.

Blake and Miranda’s Current Spouses

Since their 2015 divorce, Blake and Miranda have each re-married, and they seem very happy in their respective relationships.

In February 2019, the Palomino singer announced that she tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin. Brendan is a New York City police officer. Miranda occasionally shares cute photos and videos of him on her social media.

After the divorce, Blake revealed that he’d started dating his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani in late 2015. The No Doubt frontwoman had also recently gone through a divorce from her husband Gavin Rossdale.

Blake and Gwen revealed that they had bonded over their divorces while shooting The Voice, and eventually, their friendship turned romantic. The pair have sang numerous duets together, and they regularly gush about one another on social media and in interviews.

The Voice stars tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma. Blake is now a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons, whom she shares with Gavin.