‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reboot Has No Cast Yet, Insists Andy

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Real Housewives of New Jersey as we know it is about to change forever, with a reboot that could see many fan favorites, well, get the boot!

Amid a great deal of controversy when it comes to RHONJ this season, along with complaints over boredom and the behavior of certain cast members, Andy Cohen dropped quite a bombshell about it’s future.

For some time now, the rumor has been that the roster will be wiped clean for Season 15.

And Andy Cohen is the head spreader of this rumor!

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey poses for a promo pic. (Bravo)

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reboot A Go

Changes will officially be afoot in The Garden State.

At least when it comes to reality television.

During a recent episode of Andy Cohen Live on Sirius XM, the producer took a call from an extremely disgruntled fan named Joanne who was sick to death over ongoing show storylines — and who basically demanded a change.

“Alright, well yes, we are rebooting the show. We’re going to reboot it. We’re going to do something different,” And said in response, later adding:

“We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces? Maybe. We’ll see.”

Of course, since it came from Andy directly, the news spread far and wide that Teresa Giudice and Co. were done for.

But it turns out, it’s not as much of a done deal as we all thought. At least, Andy felt the need to backpedal a little.

“I was just riffing,” Andy said a few days later. “We are going to reimagine the show in some way, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, we’re rebooting. … Who knows? Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces.’ And that was just me kind of in the mood.”

So, will the mood turn into a mass firing? Let’s fast forward two months…

There’s no denying the last season of RHONJ was a MESS.

As well talk about in a bit, given the state of the cast and the refusals to film with each other, it’s really starting to feel like the show is on it’s way out.

But when Andy was put on the spot in October on Radio Andy about Jen Aydin, Dolores, and Teresa were all set to return for season 15, the reality show giant put his foot down.

“What?” Andy exclaimed has his cohost John Hill ran through the report. He explained that Jen dropped some tea during an Instagram Live, which elicited a louder, higher pitched WHAT out of Andy.

“We’ve made no decisions,” was all Andy would say on the topic, before moving things along.

Which means the cast, including of Teresa is still in limbo! But for how much longer?!

Teresa Giudice attends 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Could The Entire ‘RHONJ’ Cast Really Be Fired?!

If a reboot is in the works, with a whole new cast, it won’t be that big of a surprise.

If you’re a longtime fan, you’ll recall Bravo did actually do this route last year with The Real Housewives of New York City, replacing all main cast members with newbies.

It was necessary then and frankly, it feels more than necessary now.

The cast couldn’t even be trusted to participate in a regular reunion, due to the state of things.

Remember that filming ended in violence, as Danielle Cabral was rumored to have hurled a glass pitcher at Jennifer Aydin after the latter says something negative about Nate Cabral.

In general, most viewers believe there’s been far too much drama on Season 14 and not enough humor … and that the feuds themselves have grown increasingly stale.

The person above who called in to complain to Andy admitted she does not want to see Teresa Giudice leave the series, but as we’ve seen, no one is really safe.

For quite some time, it has been rumored that even Giudice may be fired.

However, shortly after the finale episode, @therealhousewiveszone shared information from a source close to production.

The image on the post was a photo of Dolores and Teresa, stating, “Teresa Giudice & Dolores Catania the only cast members to return to RHONJ next season.”

“Bravo are done with the extreme negativity this season, it’s not looking good for most of the cast,” the source claimed. “They are throwing around another name right now which may be Danielle or Rachel.”

The insider noted that there’s no coming back for Jennifer Aydin or Margaret Josephs, adding “Bravo are not interested in either of them at this stage.”

Teresa Giudice attends the “Mafia Mamma” New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rumored Reboot Is Just That – For Now

To be clear, however, nothing has actually been finalized or decided.

But if we were Giudice?

Or if we were Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and/or Jenn Fessler?

We may not feel overly comfortable about our status heading into Season 15.

This past season saw the ladies split into two factions:

On one side, there was Gorga, Josephs, Fuda, Cabral and Jennifer Fessler.

And on the side, there was Giudice, Aydin and Goldschneider.

Catania somehow managed to get along with everyone.

Previously, Cohen has said a “rebrand” was possible, saying on an episode of Andy Cohen Live in July:

“We’re gonna figure something out. We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that.”

Time will tell in the long run!