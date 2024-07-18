Andy Skips ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reunion & More New Details

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An explosive season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is close to coming to an end, and details of a reunion special have finally been dropped.

And if you were really expecting Teresa Guidice to sit in a room with Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda, you really haven’t been paying attention to what’s been going on.

Though the season finale has yet to air, it’s rumored that the final confrontation between the cast will get violent. Indeed, the trailer pretty much confirms this as well.

The fallout from a dinner at a local NJ restaurant resulted in rumors that a reunion for RHONJ was to be scrapped, something that has never happened in the history of the franchise.

Well, Bravo managed to pull something together – but it will be like nothing Housewives fans have ever seen before!

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice promo pic. (Bravo)

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 Reunion Details

According to Variety, a reunion special as fans know it was quite literally impossible to produce given all that went down in season 14.

So instead, producers invited the entire cast back to the scene of the final showdown from the anticipated finale: Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, N.J.

In the trailer for the season and the premiere episode, glimpses of the finale dinner were shared. A dazed Dolores Catania sits by herself, as broken glass is swept up from the floor.

The reunion will instead function as a watch party, taking place at the steak house. The women were divided between two groups to watch the season together and give commentary.

In this corner, Team Teresa Giudice. She’ll be joined by Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. In the other corner, Team Melissa Gorga. She’ll be joined Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Fessler.

As for Dolores, she will be the only cast member to flit between both rooms. How that will affect her Switzerland-level status, remains to be seen.

But the division between the cast is not the only glaring difference for this reunion.

Viewers could easily see the suffering of Andy Cohen as he became collateral damage in a family feud on the Season 13 Reunion of RHONJ. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Andy Cohen Skip ‘RHONJ’ Cast Reunion Special

Andy Cohen, credited with being the mastermind behind the franchise, has hosted every reunion of the show since Bravo franchise in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But according to Variety, Andy was not present. On the week the reunion was filmed – the week of Monday, July 15, to be precise – Andy had a full docket of Watch What Happens Live episodes lined up. So, he was filming for Bravo … just not the reunion.

Why he decided not to participate remains unclear. What’s crystal clear, however, is that this may be the very last time these Bravolebrities will all be on screen together – even if they’re technically apart.

Teresa Giudice stood up to scold her brother, Joe Gorga, at the Season 13 Reunion. Andy Cohen had to repeatedly ask her to sit back down. (Bravo)

‘RHONJ’ Season 15 Could Be A Reboot With An Entire New Cast

The season finale of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is slated to air on Sunday, Aug. 4. The reunion/ watch party special will air on Aug. 11, though it remains unclear if it will be a stand along episode or several installments.

But after that comes the real question of how the show moves forward. Do these programs thrive on drama? Absolutely, but it feels like RHONJ has crossed a line this season that can’t be recovered from.

Andy has repeatedly told the press that Bravo and the show’s producers won’t begin to strategize until the current season ends, but a reboot similar to the NYC refresh after Season 13 looks to be solidly on the table.

But does that mean Teresa Giudice, the last original cast member is fired? Does that mean Melissa and the other women are out for good?

Only time – and the ratings, we imagine – will reveal the truth.