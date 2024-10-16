Kamala Harris Breaks Silence On Michael Jackson Rumor Started By Janet

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Wait, did Kamala Harris prosecute Michael Jackson?

The intersection of politics and the celebrity world is always strange. And it’s not always in the form of celebrity endorsements.

While disgraced former president Donald Trump has praised Diddy, Janet Jackson is leveling wild allegations against Kamala Harris.

She’s claiming that Harris once prosecuted her late brother, Michael Jackson. And Harris is responding to the rumor.

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena on October 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Why doesn’t Janet Jackson like Vice president Kamala Harris?

On Tuesday, October 15, VP (and presidential candidate) Kamala Harris sat down for a The Breakfast Club interview.

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God brought up an alleged beef: “There’s a rumor that Janet Jackson is mad at you because you prosecuted her brother, the late, great Michael Jackson.”

He continued, inviting Harris to correct the record by adding: “That’s on the internet. Clear that up for people.”

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Charlamagne Tha God pose for a photo before “We The People: An Audio Townhall With Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God” on October 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“That’s just not true,” Vice President Kamala Harris clarified.

“I know,” Charlamagne Tha God acknowledged. That is an easy and silly claim to debunk, and prosecutions are a matter of public record. And Michael Jackson’s took place in a separate city.

“Well, I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Harris admitted when Charlamagne Tha God asked about Janet Jackson’s apparent issue with her. “I have not talked to her. But certainly, it’s not true about her brother.”

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University on October 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Did Vice President Kamala Harris once prosecute Michael Jackson?

Famously, in 2003, Michael Jackson went to court on charges of sexual abuse of children. This was not his first time facing allegations of child molestation.

The indictment went down in Santa Barbara. He faced seven charges of child molestation and two of intoxicating a minor with alcoholic drinks.

In 2003, Kamala Harris won the election to be the district attorney … of San Francisco. She served in that role from 2004 until 2011. In case anyone is struggling with geography, San Francisco and Santa Barbara are different cities. They are well over 300 miles from each other.

Michael Jackson and his father Joseph Jackson depart the courthouse after listening to closing arguements in his child molestation trial at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse June 2, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. (Photo Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

So, no, Kamala Harris had no involvement in the prosecution of Michael Jackson. If she had, the only bad thing about that would be that the prosecution of him was unsuccessful. No one would want to brag about failing to bring an accused monster to justice.

However, Janet Jackson has said more about Kamala Harris than apparently confusing her with her late brother’s prosecutor.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black,” Jackson said in bizarre and meandering interview with The Guardia. in September. “That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Janet Jackson attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Not this again …

Even the interviewer pointed out to Janet Jackson that Kamala Harris’ mother is Indian and her father is Black.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white,” Jackson said bizarrely.

Just for the record, Vice President Kamala Harris’ father is Jamaican-American. He is a Black man. And while conspiracy theorists exhibit a cluster of traits, we don’t really know why Janet Jackson is spewing this kind of unhinged nonsense. We hope that she gets better soon.