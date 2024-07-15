The Real Housewives of New Jersey to End in VIOLENCE: Scary Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to a new report, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 will conclude in a few weeks with one cast member growing especially angry and irritated over the actions of another cast member.

And she won’t just fight back with words, either.

The upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale will be just as tense, uncomfortable, and explosive as the rest of the season,” reads a Facebook account that credit YouTube page Up and Adam for this scoop.

The finale will feature Danielle Cabral throwing a glass pitcher at Jennifer Aydin as their previous drama reignites.

According to insiders, Cabral’s behavior was downright “violent.” She reportedly lunged at Aydin after Aydin commented negatively about Nate Cabral.

Now… hurling things at one another is not exactly a new development for cast members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One could argue that Teresa Giudice flipping over a table way back in the day truly put both her and the show in general on the television map.

But this has been a heavily-criticized season of the series.

Most viewers believe there’s been way too much drama and not enough humor and that the feuds themselves have grown increasingly stale.

Hence all the chatter about The Real Housewives of New Jersey getting canceled.

If not canceled, there’s a widespread belief that the entire cast may be replaced.

In the more near-term future, there will NOT be a traditional reunion for Season 14.

An insider told Us Weekly just a couple days ago that the special is going to film at the same location as season 14 finale, Rails Steakhouse.

It will be a “non-traditional reunion where the plan is everyone is not in the same room,” says this anonymous source.

However, the cast will watch the finale and provide commentary, the tabloid continues.

Sister-in-laws Giudice and Melissa Gorga will not be in the same room amid their ongoing rivalry, while the same can be said for Aydin and Cabral … which now sounds like the right call.

The reunion will be a one-part special (as opposed to the usual three nights) as of now and, at this time, executive producer Andy Cohen will not be hosting.

However, the source adds “that could change.”