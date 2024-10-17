Simon Cowell Takes Action After Sudden Death of Liam Payne

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Simon Cowell knew Liam Payne in life. In death, he mourns the 31-year-old singer.

In the wake of Liam Payne’s death, everyone is looking for answers.

For those who knew him best, this is harder to process.

Simon Cowell has been part of Liam Payne’s story since before anyone ever heard of “One Direction.” He has responded to the tragic news.

Simon Cowell attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 19 Red Carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Following the tragic passing of Liam Payne, Simon Cowell is responding

Before One Direction ever came into being, Liam Payne was a contestant on the reality talent show, X Factor. That is how One Direction came to be.

Following his unexpected death on October 16 involving a fall from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Payne’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

For his part, Simon Cowell — who has longstanding ties with every member of One Direction — has responded. He has canceled filming for Britain’s Got Talent.

Liam Payne receives the award for Best British Artist Video of the Year on behalf of One Direction from Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on stage at The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It was Simon Cowell who formed One Direction on X Factor nearly a decade and a half ago. He was the erstwhile boy band’s first manager.

And he has now halted filming on ITV’s new season of Britain’s Got Talent. The series had been in the midst of filming during its audition stage in Blackpool. Upon the heartbreaking death of Liam Payne, cameras stopped rolling.

Applause, the business that was organizing tickets for filming, explained in a statement: “Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, BGT has decided to postpone today’s auditions in Blackpool. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Liam Payne of One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

‘X Factor’ has also responded to Liam Payne’s passing

Before any of Liam Payne’s erstwhile bandmates issued their own statements, X Factor‘s official Twitter account took to the declining social media platform to address the tragedy.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” the statement began.

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world,” the tweet acknowledged.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and all who loved him,” the statement on Twitter then concluded.

Liam Payne skyrocketed to fame alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles in 2010.

For many, “One Direction” simply burst into being as something that young teens were fervently hyping in the early years of Twitter. But the band formed on X Factor — it is only natural for the show, and for Simon Cowell, to be feeling this loss particularly keenly.

Simon Cowell with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne from One Direction attend the “One Direction This Is Us” world premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on August 20, 2013. (Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

What happened?

On Wednesday, October 16, Liam Payne was described by at least one employee at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina as behaving erratically. The employee speculated that he might be under the influence of something, though this is thus far unsubstantiated.

Liam Payne then fell from a third-floor balcony. He was found dead at the site of his fall.

Authorities are conducting a full investigation into this heartbreaking tragedy. Liam Payne’s loved ones are all eager for answers, and so are tens of millions of fans.