Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photos of Kids in Wake of Ugly Arrest

Amy Slaton is giving fans and followers an unusual glimpse behind the scenes.

Not of her TV show.

But of her actual, real life.

Amy Slaton is featured here on an episode of her family’s reality series. (TLC)

On October 16, the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member updated her official Instagram with a photo of her sons; first a snapshot of four-year old son Gage… followed by an image of two-year old Glenn.

As you can see below, Amy simply wrote “2024” as a caption to these adorable photos.

The post marked the first message the TLC star shared since she was arrested for drug possession and child endangerment at a Tennessee zoo.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, based on the first charge listed above, it’s very safe to assume that these same two children were present when Amy was caught on the aforementioned premises with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the local police department’s statement — posted to Facebook along with Amy and her boyfriend‘s mugshots — authorities were requested to respond to the local Safari Park where a guest had been allegedly bitten by a camel.

“Upon arrival,” it continued, “deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

The message also noted the following:

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Due to the child endangerment aspect, meanwhile, we’ve heard that CPS has opened up an investigation.

There’s at least some chance that Amy Slaton could lose custody of her sons.

Amy Slaton looks very unhappy here to have been arrested in September 2024. (Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

Amy, who finalized her divorce from the father of Glenn and Gage several months ago, has since confirmed that she and Brian Scott Lovvorn are in a relationship, sharing photos kissing him in a September 30 TikTok and writing:

“Stay at movie dinner movie night with my boo brian.”

We can’t say for certain whether or not he’ll make an appearance on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6 — but we can confirm that we’ll find out in the very near future.

The series returned just last week with new episodes!