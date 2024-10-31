Halsey Reveals ‘Powerful Executive’ Stole Their Nude Photos

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Halsey revealed this week that a “powerful music executive” once viewed and possibly stole their nude photos without consent.

The singer made the shocking allegation during a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

As fans know, Halsey tends to keep a lower profile than most pop stars.

Halsey Has Experienced Many Ups and Downs In Recent Years

But we know that Halsey has battled serious health issues in the past year.

We also know that Halsey is now a mom, having welcomed their first child in 2021.

With all that Halsey has been through and all the growth they’ve demonstrated, her fans are understandably protective of their fav.

So for his sake, it’s good that the creepy executive in question has been permitted to maintain his anonymity.

Halsey’s Nude Photos Were Viewed Without Their Consent

“I had a really strange situation a couple years ago,” the singer Halsey told Cooper (via Page Six).

“I guess it was quite a long time ago, but I was out and I was with this executive, this really powerful executive who works in music in some capacity.

“I took a selfie of the two of us, and I handed him my phone, and I was like, ‘Text it to yourself. I have to pee,’” Halsey recalled.

“And then I went to the bathroom and when I came back, he handed me my phone like this.” (At that point, Halsey mimed handing over a phone without showing the screen.)

“And I saw he was going through my nudes on my phone.”

A Horrifying Realization

“I was just frozen. I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that? Was that an accident? Did the phone scroll up? What the heck just happened?’” Halsey continued.

“And then I was like, ‘Did he text them to himself and then delete the messages? I don’t even know where these are now.’”

The pop icon went on to explain how she realized at that moment that all the money and influence in the world couldn’t protect her from predatory men.

“I’m in this situation where I have so much power. I have a bodyguard and I have, you know, all the leverage in the world and I’m in this exclusive space in this VIP, I’ve reached the ranks of like, ‘Oh, I am protected or whatever else it may be.’ And then this invasive thing just happens on a whim,” she said.

“In that moment, I was like, ‘You’re nothing. You’re nothing. You’ll always be nothing.

“You’re still just that f–king girl who’s getting taken advantage of, or like men are talking about you behind your back, or you’re some sort of like, collateral.’ … It was so demoralizing,” she continued.

“So many worse things have happened to me than that, but that one stuck out for some reason because it was so nonchalant.”

Needless to say, the incident seems to have had a lasting impact.

Better Days

Last month, Halsey revealed that they’re engaged to Canadian actor Avan Jogia.

In her interview with Cooper, Halsey revealed that Jogia popped the question during a trip to Barcelona, which was also the site of their first date.

News of such a happy development is always good to hear.

But it’s especially welcome in the case of someone who’s been through as much as Halsey.