Jennifer Garner Reenacts ’13 Going On 30′ as Halloween Treat

Jennifer Garner is serving up a 13 Going On 30 blast from the past.

In addition to being a deeply gracious person, Jennifer Garner is also a beloved actress whose career has spanned decades.

Long after her thankless role as Benjamin Bratt’s Law & Order hookup, she rocketed to fame. Most know her best for the series, Alias, and the film, 13 Going On 30.

As a Halloween treat to fans, she’s recreating her look from that classic film. With a few updates.

Jennifer Garner with FIJI Water at The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Two decades years later, Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going On 30′ tribute is tugging at fans’ heartstrings

“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” Jennifer Garner captioned her Instagram post. That, of course, is the name of the fictional character whom she portrayed in the beloved film.

The post itself shows Garner reenacting the scene in which her character prepared for Poise Magazine (a fictional publication)’s gala.

As Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” plays, Jennifer Garner applies lipgloss and retinol serum. Then comes the glittery butterfly necklace, powder and eyeliner, and sizable glasses.

Then, of course, comes a pair of elastic spanx in her drawer, which seem to perplex her. Up next comes the iconic Versace dress from the film, which she twirls around in front of the mirror.

Whether or not this is a replica or the original dress, we couldn’t say.

Garner wears colorful sneakers and tube socks instead of the blue pumps from the film. This is, after all, a 13 Going On 30 homage — not a one-to-one recreation.

Jennifer Garner attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

’13 Going On 30′ is now 20!

In April of 2024 — just six months ago — the beloved film marked 20 years since it premiered in theaters.

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer all reunited for the special occasion.

Not every film leaves such a powerful impression on the minds of viewers of all ages. But 13 Going On 30 is something that, as the title might suggest, 30-something parents and their tween kids could both enjoy — from very different perspectives.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner appear onstage as actor Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Some argue that Jennifer Garner’s role in 13 Going On 30 is also very much a product of its time. A Millennial 13-year-old in 2004 would have different concepts of adulthood than a Gen Z 13-year-old in 2024. (No, I’m not saying Gen Alpha, I’m not pretending that Gen Z ends at 2010)

Gen Z grew up watching adults style themselves on social media, and many decided to emulate their fashion. A remake of 13 Going On 30, which we are not requesting, would have a wildly different tone set in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner’s recreation of such a beloved piece of her professional history is hitting all of the right chords. Fans in comments are cheering her on.

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life” panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

People love (and miss) the beloved actress

This is admittedly anecdotal, but some people went to see Deadpool & Wolverine primarily for the Jennifer Garner role. She reprised her pre-MCU role as Elektra.

Jennifer Garner is always a treat to see. Her Halloween Instagram post was a love letter to her fans.