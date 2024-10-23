Kanye West Abandons His Kids, Leaves Kim Kardashian to Raise 4 Children On Her Own: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Honestly, we don’t know what to make of Kanye West anymore. What exactly are his priorities?!

That’s the claim being made by an insider who alleges that the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is “basically a single mom now.”

Kanye and Kim’s marriage ended on somewhat contentious terms. But the claim that Kanye is now an absentee father still comes as a shock to fans.

Kanye West Accused of Abandoning His Kids

The source in this situation does not claim that Kanye has completely cut ties with his family completely.

They insist, however, that the controversial musician and fashion mogul is “sadly not around very much.”

The insider acknowledges that Kim has more help than most single moms — but it’s worth noting that she also faces challenges that are unique to her situation.

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” the insider tells Page Six.

An Attempt at Civil Co-Parenting

According to the terms of Kim and Kanye’s divorce, the exes share joint custody with “equal access” to their brood.

Kanye reportedly pays $200,000 a month in child support and covers 50 percent of the kids’ educational and security expenses.

The couple also agreed to rely on mediation in the event of any disputes regarding their children. It seems that Kim has not yet deployed that option.

After welcoming four kids together, Kim and Kanye were declared legally single in 2022.

She began dating Pete Davidson shortly thereafter. The relationship didn’t last. And while Kim has been romantically linked to other famous men, she has not officially dated anyone else.

Kanye’s Personal Life Remains Tumultuous

As for Kanye, he moved on rather quickly, marrying Bianca Censori less than a year after finalizing his divorce from Kim.

The relationship has been shrouded in secrecy from the start, and now, it looks as though Kanye and Bianca have already called it quits.

The break has not been a clean one, with insiders alleging that Kanye wanted to have sex with Bianca’s mom while Bianca watched.

Needless to say, it might not be such a bad thing that Kanye has distanced himself from his kids.

The 47-year-old has long been open about his mental health issues. And it sounds as though he might be experiencing some sort of episode.

We just hope that he’ll eventually receive whatever sort of help he needs and that his kids will get their dad back.