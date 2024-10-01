Ken Page’s Cause Of Death: Beloved Disney Voice Actor & Broadway Star Dies At 70

Ken Page, a beloved star of the stage and screen, has passed away.

Theater kids and Disney adults are mourning the news in equal measure, as Ken has been a celebrated name in both communities for generations.

The news of his passing was confirmed by one of Ken’s closest friends and producer on Facebook.

While the news of his death is upsetting, the cause of his death is the question fans want answers to.

Danny Elfman, Ken Page and Paul Reubens attend the premiere of the Walt Disney Pictures’ film “The Nightmare Before Christmas 3D” on October 16, 2006 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Ken Page’s Cause Of Death: The Nightmare Before Christmas Star Passes Away

You may not know Ken’s face, but there’s no way you don’t know his voice.

If you’re a theater lover, you likely will recognize his signature sound from the roles he originated in the roles of Lion in the musical The Wiz in 1975 and Old Deuteronomy in Cat in 1998.

But for generations of Disney fanatics, Ken is the recognizable voice of Oogie Boogie in the classic animated film, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

However, the voice loved by so many is gone now, as Ken‘s friend Dorian Hannaway shared on social media.

“Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken,” she posted on Facebook.

The cause of Ken’s death was not immediately shared. Furthermore, there were no publicized health issues plaguing the star.

In fact, just a month before his passing, Ken met and performed for fans at Galaxy Con. He looked quite healthy and vibrant.

Which just makes the news all the more heartbreaking.

We’ll be sure to update this article as more information about Ken’s passing becomes available.

Ken Page attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ken Page’s Legacy On Stage and Screen

While Halloween fans are feeling the sting of his passing, so are fans of many other films and projects.

Ken’s other notable on-screen projects include the animated films All Dogs Go To Heaven, guest spots in 90’s shows like Family Matters and Touched by an Angel, and his role alongside Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce in the 2006 Dreamgirls.

The bulk of his stage career was spent performing on The Muny-St.Louis stage, From 1973 to 2024, where he was a part of over 30 productions.

In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a musical he didn’t perform on the stage. From Fiddler on the rOff to Camelot to Guys and Dolls to his final role of The Bishop of Digne in Les Miserables.

But as we said, this one is felt most by Disney fans, who came to love Ken for all of his convention appearances and for recording the voice for Oogie Boogie time and time again. He can be heard as the character in Kingdom Hearts videogames and in the Haunted Mansion attraction during the Halloween season when the ride gets a Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

First James Earl Jones, now Ken Page.

This one hurts right in the childhood.