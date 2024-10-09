‘Scamanda’: Where Is Amanda Riley Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a true crime fan, then the upcoming ABC series Scamanda will soon be your newest obsession.

And if you listened to the podcast on which the show is based, you might already be wondering what became of its infamous con artist, Amanda Riley.

Well, we have the answers you’re looking for!

A promotional image for the ABC true crime series ‘Scamanda.’ (ABC)

Obviously, the rest of this article will contain spoilers galore, so if you wish to be surprised by the ending of Scamanda, read no further!

Who Is ‘Scamanda’ Star Amanda Riley?

For the uninitiated, Amanda Riley was a California wife and mother who gained viral fame when she went public with her battle with Stage 3 blood cancer.

Along with the fame came buckets of cash, as thousands of fans offered donations to assist Amanda and her family in their courageous battle.

Amanda Riley is the con artist at the center of ABC’s ‘Scamanda.” (ABC)

But as Amanda’s audience grew, so did the suspicions about her claims.

Amanda Riley’s Downfall

When investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello received a tip that Amanda might be lying to her fans, she embarked on a five-year investigation.

The result? Eventually, police and the IRS began conducting investigations of their own.

In 2022, Amanda pleaded guilty to defrauding her donors for over $100,000 over the eight years that she pretended to be terminally ill.

Now, Amanda is serving a five-year sentence in federal prison. And according to a recent report from the San Francisco Chronicle, she has yet to give up the con.

Prison sources claim that Amanda is still faking the symptoms of her illness.

Amanda Riley is the ‘star’ of ABC’s ‘Scamanda.’ She’s currently behind bars. (ABC (YouTube screenshot))

Of course, that’s probably part of her appeals process.

Amanda’s lawyers argued in court that she suffered from Munchausen syndrome, a condition that compels people to feign illness in order to receive sympathy.

That might be why, according to VICE, Amanda is still complaining of chest pains, head trauma, and other symptoms, 18 months into her sentence.

Amanda Riley in happier times. She’s currently serving a five-year prison sentence. (ABC (YouTube screenshot))

The Whole Story

Obviously, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Amanda’s full story will soon unfold over four episodes, beginning tonight on ABC. Episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

Her backstory will be covered in the first installment, “Stage 1: Who’s Afraid of Amanda Riley?”

Obviously, that’s not an easy question to answer. Even the people closest to Amanda didn’t know the truth about her situation.

Amanda Riley on vacation with her family during a happier time in her life. (ABC (YouTube screenshot))

And there are still questions as to how much her husband, Corey Riley, knew about her scam.

The irony, of course, is that Amanda’s scam was based on creating a name for himself.

Now, she’s about to become more famous than she ever imagined. But not in the way that she wanted.