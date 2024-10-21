Jelly Roll Quits Twitter Because It’s Just Too Darn Toxic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jelly Roll is removing himself from the social media narrative.

The 39-year-old singer announced on his former Twitter account this weekend that he would be leaving the platform after witnessing simply cruel and awful discourse across his timeline.

It’s hard to argue the guy doesn’t have a point there.

Jelly Roll arrives for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. Lol,” Jelly Roll wrote October 20.

“This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane. It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s–t to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

Just prior to the star’s announcement, he had been posting photos from his appearance at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony… where he performed “Mama, I’m Coming Home” as a part of his Ozzy Osbourne tribute.

After uploading a backstage photo with his band and Jack Black — along with the caption, “This is crazy” — one user replied as follows:

“Jack Black looking real uncomfortable.”

Jelly Roll performs on stage during the iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on May 4, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

This might not come across as an especially disdainful remark, but it did highlight the idea that total strangers feel a need to comment on basically anything via social media.

And those comments are pretty much always negative.

“Jack Black hung out with us for 10 hours in the green room,” Jelly Roll responded. “Coolest most comfortable dude I’ve ever met in my life lol.”

The rapper’s decision came mere days after an October 18 Tweet of his gained attention when he wrote:

“Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week, don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors yall. All that s–t Russ be talking about is REAL!”

Jelly Roll arrives for the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, July 13, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)

We can’t say for certain to just whom or what Jelly Roll was referring in that message.

And now we may never know.

For the record, Jelly Roll’s Instagram account is still active — with the singer having garnered 3.4 million followers on that website.

He previously took a social media hiatus this spring, as well.

“My husband got off the Internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f–king weight,” Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, said in an April 22 TikTok promoting her April 24 episode of her podcast. “That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby…

“He doesn’t show it to you guys but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here.

“It hurts him. The Internet can say whatever the f-ck they want about you and they say ‘well you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it,’—no the f-ck you’re not.”