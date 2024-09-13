Jason Duggar Sued For Fraud, Negligence, & More Just Before His Wedding

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Duggar is being sued in his native Arkansas, and the allegations against him have left fans stunned.

According to court documents filed in Benton County, Arkansas, on Tuesday, September 10, Jason is being accused of orchestrating a shady real estate deal.

The plaintiff in the case, a recent home buyer, alleges that the fiance of Maddie Grace falsely presented himself as a licensed contractor.

Jason Duggar appears in an episode of his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC/Youtbe)

Jason Duggar Sued For Fraud, Negligence

He is now being sued for fraud, negligence, breach of contract, and breach of warranties.

In other words, this situation has the potential to be very costly for the 24-year-old, to say nothing of the potential damage to his reputation.

Court documents obtained by In Touch state that Jason’s “contractor’s license cannot be found on the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board and he does not appear to operate under a valid contractor’s license.”

Jason Duggar speaks to the camera during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

“The contractor made false representations of material fact to Plaintiff by representing he was a licensed contractor and by representing he was making several of the repairs (e.g., to the roof), or had made repairs to the home in compliance with the addendum and warranty.”

The suit also alleges that Jason promised to make several repairs to the property but never followed through.

“Rather than continuing with the needed repairs, [Jason] suggested that he simply pay for them to be done by someone else,” the filing reads.

The plaintiff goes on to allege that both Jason and his company, Madison Holding, LLC, have since “gone silent on addressing these issues.”

Jason Duggar appears in a scene from his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Will Jason Have to Go to Court?

The Duggars are no strangers to legal trouble.

Obviously, the family’s most high-profile brush with the law was Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction on child pornography charges.

But the Duggars have been involved in real estate for a long time. And they’re also no strangers to civil court.

So will Jason be the next member of the Counting On clan to defend the family name in court?

Jason Duggar appears on Counting On. (TLC)

Well, the suit filed against him demands immediate action.

“A lawsuit has been filed against you. The relief demanded is stated in the attached complaint,” reads a letter that went out to Jason.

“Within 30 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it) – or 60 days if you are incarcerated in any jail, penitentiary, or other correctional facility in Arkansas – you must file with the clerk of this court a written answer to the complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure.”

Of course, it’s possible that he’ll settle out of court. That might allow him to avoid all the bad press that can accompany a messy lawsuit.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.