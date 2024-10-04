Jason Duggar’s Wife: Who is Maggie Grace?!?

Here comes the bride?

More like there she went, folks!

As previously reported, Jason Duggar got married to someone named Maggie Grace in Tennessee on October 3… just two months after the former reality star announced he was engaged.

Jason Duggar appears in a scene from his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Duggar — the 12th child of evil parents Jim Bob and Michelle – exchanged vows in front of hundreds of guest at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek, according to People Magazine.

“Just having everybody together just to celebrate us, because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together,” the gushing bride told the aforementioned publication.

Considering how quickly Grace and Duggar moved from courtship to engagement to marriage, many celebrity gossip followers are now wondering:

Wait a minute, who the heck is Maggie Grace?!?

Grace wiped her Instagram clean of anything unrelated to her romance with Duggar, which is par for the unfortunate course with anyone who dates and/or marries anyone in this conservative and polarizing family.

However, the photographer who snaps pictures of these newlyweds in honor of their engagement has talked openly about the couple.

“These two seriously have the sweetest relationship I’ve ever seen. Jase is the most intentional, kind human and Maddie matches that energy perfectly,” this woman said in a totally natural and non-scripted quote a short time ago.

“She truly is the most beautiful ball of light in any room. I couldn’t imagine a cuter duo, and I cannot wait to see them officially become one!!

“What a joy it is to watch God do something beautiful between two people.”

Jason Duggar speaks to the camera during an appearance on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

Duggar first met his brand new wife on Instagram in December 2023.

“I kind of basically got lost on there,” he said in an interview with People.

“I was talking with [sister] Jana. I was telling her, I was like, ‘Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy.’ So I was like, ‘Look, listen, I’m going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.’”

For her part, Grace said that the Counting On alum “found her profile” by incidentally “tapping the notifications button” and by chance came across her profile picture.

“He was like, ‘Oh, she’s cute,’” she told People. “It was definitely a God thing, though. There’s no way we would’ve found each other. It was just crazy.”

Jason Duggar appears on Counting On. (TLC)

In May, Jason announced his relationship on social media via a carousel of photos featuring the couple dancing on the beach and embracing in the middle of the ocean.

Jace and Maggie then attended a wedding together in June … before the latter agreed to marry the former later that same summer.

“We really became each other’s best friends and it just kind of built from there,” Jason added to People. “The journey is what has showed us that we are just perfect for each other.”

We send our best wishes to the newlyweds and we also congratulate them on the birth of their first baby, which we’re guessing takes place in about nine months.