The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2: Will It Happen?!?

It’s no longer a well-kept secret:

Some Mormon wives have VERY interesting lives!

This much was made clear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1, which premiered this summer on Hulu and which introduced viewers to women who swing, who dominate TikTok and who are even related to Ben Affleck.

Hulu found itself a pretty big hit with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Considering all the buzz surrounding this project, many fans continue to ask:

Will there be a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2?

“There’s so many stories that these women have to share,” producer Danielle Pistotnik told Us Weekly as part of the tabloid’s latest cover story.

“Their upbringing is unbelievably heartbreaking — a lot of them — and it is so inspiring to listen to.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is an eight-part reality series that followed influencers who were caught up in a swinging sex scandal.

Along with their significant others, the cast was comprised of Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

You’re looking at a cast photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Disney)

Hulu has not yet given Season 2 a green light.

“If we get to do another season, I really, really want these women to be able to talk about what brought them to where they’re today,” Pistotnik also told Us. “[Scenes that ended up on the cutting role floor] was really just a function of the amount of time that we had.”

Added the executive:

“We talked to them [before filming] and we said, ‘What’s going on in her lives? What are you comfortable talking about?’ Granted, it was eight episodes, so a lot of it was left out.

“Hopefully if we get another chance to do this, those stories get to be shared. But we really took the ladies’ lead and what was significant in their lives at the time.”

Taylor Frankie Paul cries here during an episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

The series mostly garnered attention last month for revealing that various participants were in an open marriage and that they often attended “soft swinging” gatherings.

Another executive producer, Jeff Jenkins, spoke to this same outlet and said a potential second season might shed even more light on these unusual types of parties.

“There are some missing pieces to the story. Because when you really pull it apart in our season, Taylor Frankie Paul is the only one who was actually there. She was boots on the ground for the soft swinging,” Jenkins explained to Us.

“So there are some of Taylor’s other MomTok pals who we’re looking at.

“There are holes in the story and there’s more to say. Every season of a successful show, I’d love to introduce a new cast member or two. It just keeps it alive and interesting and gives a new perspective.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu.