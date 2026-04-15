Katy Perry Under Police Investigation for Sexual Assault After Ruby Rose Accusations

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In the wake of Ruby Rose’s allegations, people initially weren’t sure where it would lead.

As a response, however, Katy Perry essentially called her a liar.

That’s not the end of this, however.

Police are currently investigating the alleged sexual assault.

Speaking to Apple Music, Katy Perry details highs and lows of her experiences. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Authorities are investigating

TMZ has confirmed that Victoria Police are investigating reports of a 2010 sexual assault in Melbourne, Australia.

Detectives are looking into the matter.

Speaking to TMZ, authorities confirmed that the incident in question went down at a licensed location in the Central Business District.

The investigation only began after Ruby Rose leveled her allegations against Perry over the weekend in a series of Threads posts.

After speaking out after more than 15 years, she then filed a a police report.

Actor Ruby Rose had plenty to say regarding her passion for theater. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Rose explained that she had played off the alleged assault as a joke after the fact, and not reported it.

First, because reporting a sexual assault is always a miserable process with very little chance of getting justice.

Second, because Rose explains that she feels an added reluctance to report women.

And third, because Perry had helped her secure her visa after the fact.

After years of silence, the dam broke. But even then, Rose said that she was “not interesting in filing a report” against Perry.

According to Ruby Rose, Katy Perry helped her considerably with her visa process following the alleged sexual assault. (Image Credit: Threads)

The details of the allegations are obviously unpleasant

On Sunday, April 12, Ruby Rose wrote that Perry had once sexually assaulted her by rubbing her genitals against her face without her consent in an Australia nightclub.

Specifically, Rose phrased this as accusing Perry of having “rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face.”

(We recall a celebrity defamation lawsuit in which the court heard testimony about the odor and flavor of one individual’s genitals, so this case could get ugly if Perry takes Rose’s challenge and sues.)

According to the actress, this came to an abrupt halt when Rose, who was at the time in her early 20s, vomited.

Perry has, through a spokesperson, denied that the incident took place, referring to Rose’s allegation as “reckless lies.”

In a reply, Ruby Rose spared no detail in sharing her accusation regarding Katy Perry. (Image Credit: Threads)

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false,” the statement to TMZ began.

Perry’s statement continued: “They are dangerous reckless lies.”

As the rep continued, they added: “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals.”

Perry’s representative added that these are “claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Meanwhile, Rose has shared that she is no longer at liberty to speak abut the case — because it is an active investigation.

Here, Ruby Rose thanked fans for “seeing” her as she shared her allegation. (Image Credit: Threads)

After so many years, what could police find?

The nightclub where this alleged sexual assault took place is no longer even operational.

Even if it were, it’s unclear if an establishment would keep security footage for over fifteen years — if they had it in the first place.

(Few people would flock to a nightclub that trains security cameras on the guests. It’s not a casino.)

However, Rose’s initial thread of posts to Meta’s attempt to replace the late, great Twitter did claim that there were witnesses.

If police speak to these witnesses, if they remember the night in question, perhaps they’ll find evidence with which to move forward. Assuming that they remember things the way that Rose does, of course.