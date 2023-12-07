Tori Spelling Gushes with Gratitude Despite “Challenging” 2023

Just days ago Tori Spelling made her first formal appearance since ex Dean McDermott spilled all.

2023 has simply not been Tori’s year. And it’s been hard on the couple’s kids, too.

So walking a red carpet for a formal event as a family meant the world to Tori.

She admits (and understates) that this year was “challenging,” but she’s bursting with gratitude.

Tori Spelling and Stella McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Finn McDermott, and Beau McDermott attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

As we previously reported, Tori Spelling walked the red carpet while attending Jingle Ball 2023.

The Los Angeles event is an iHeartRadio tradition.

It went down on Friday, and Tori brought four “plus ones.” Those were 15-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Hattie, 11-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Beau.

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the wake of the event, which Olivia Rodrigo headlines, Tori took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Jingle Ball 2023 … Music , Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY!” her caption began.

“My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend!” Tori then gushed.

In her December 2023 Instagram caption, Tori Spelling speaks about how much she enjoyed the year’s Jingle Ball — which she attended with four of her children. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Tori went on to thank iHeartRadio for making “a pre teen girl, teen girl, and mom’s dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo.”

The implication, perhaps unintentionally, is that the music performance didn’t interest Finn or Beau at all. Which would be a shame; Olivia is a tremendous musical talent.

(Is that also the implication for why Liam wasn’t there at all? He’s Tori’s eldest; it’s also possible that he just had other plans)

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, and Liam McDermott posed together before the two teens attended Homecoming on the final night of September, 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“After a challenging 2023, it was everything to see Olivia!” Tori proclaimed, acknowledging what a miserable year this has been.

“She’s been our anthem and music champion thru this time,” she shared.

“We sang our hearts out to her,” Tori gushed. “Grateful beyond words to my @iheartradio family!!”

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Tori went on to give credit to those who had made up and styled herself and at least some of her kids.

Sure enough, numerous commenters — under Tori’s post and elsewhere on social media — have been praising how her kids looked on the red carpet.

They didn’t wear adult clothes, which is good because that’s usually creepy. They dressed like kids — stylish kids on a red carpet. Age-appropriate wardrobes are such a relief to see.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

As for Tori’s 2023, well, suffice it to say that fleeing her infested home after mold had sent her and her kids to the hospital multiple times was only one of their problems.

In June, Dean announced the end of their marriage. He has since revealed that he was under the influence at the time. He is now sober after spending part of this year in rehab — but it was too late to save his marriage.

As for Tori, we hope that moments like the Jingle Ball help her and her kids to briefly forget what a maelstrom of chaos this year has been.