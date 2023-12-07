Tori Spelling Gushes with Gratitude Despite “Challenging” 2023

Just days ago Tori Spelling made her first formal appearance since ex Dean McDermott spilled all.
2023 has simply not been Tori’s year. And it’s been hard on the couple’s kids, too.
So walking a red carpet for a formal event as a family meant the world to Tori.
She admits (and understates) that this year was “challenging,” but she’s bursting with gratitude.
As we previously reported, Tori Spelling walked the red carpet while attending Jingle Ball 2023.
The Los Angeles event is an iHeartRadio tradition.
It went down on Friday, and Tori brought four “plus ones.” Those were 15-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Hattie, 11-year-old Finn, and 6-year-old Beau.
In the wake of the event, which Olivia Rodrigo headlines, Tori took to Instagram to celebrate.
“Jingle Ball 2023 … Music , Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY!” her caption began.
“My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend!” Tori then gushed.
Tori went on to thank iHeartRadio for making “a pre teen girl, teen girl, and mom’s dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo.”
The implication, perhaps unintentionally, is that the music performance didn’t interest Finn or Beau at all. Which would be a shame; Olivia is a tremendous musical talent.
(Is that also the implication for why Liam wasn’t there at all? He’s Tori’s eldest; it’s also possible that he just had other plans)
“After a challenging 2023, it was everything to see Olivia!” Tori proclaimed, acknowledging what a miserable year this has been.
“She’s been our anthem and music champion thru this time,” she shared.
“We sang our hearts out to her,” Tori gushed. “Grateful beyond words to my @iheartradio family!!”
Tori went on to give credit to those who had made up and styled herself and at least some of her kids.
Sure enough, numerous commenters — under Tori’s post and elsewhere on social media — have been praising how her kids looked on the red carpet.
They didn’t wear adult clothes, which is good because that’s usually creepy. They dressed like kids — stylish kids on a red carpet. Age-appropriate wardrobes are such a relief to see.
As for Tori’s 2023, well, suffice it to say that fleeing her infested home after mold had sent her and her kids to the hospital multiple times was only one of their problems.
In June, Dean announced the end of their marriage. He has since revealed that he was under the influence at the time. He is now sober after spending part of this year in rehab — but it was too late to save his marriage.
As for Tori, we hope that moments like the Jingle Ball help her and her kids to briefly forget what a maelstrom of chaos this year has been.