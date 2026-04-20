Travis Barker Sucks Kourtney Kardashian’s Toes in Birthday Tribute

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Another April, another Kourtney Kardashian birthday!

Her husband, Travis Barker, put out a birthday tribute to his beautiful wife.

There’s a lot to celebrate. She’s botox-free. She’s a few years sober.

And Kourt’s toes are also in Travis’ mouth. Should we be seeing this?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sit at a table during an episode of The Kardashians that aired in June of 2023. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Happy birthday, Kourt!

Saturday, April 18, was Kourtney’s birthday.

The Poosh founder and mother of four is now 47 years old.

On Sunday, April 19, Travis took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos to celebrate his wife.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife,” he began his tribute. “I love you forever and ever.”

Travis gushed: “Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans. I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash.”

His caption also included a black heart emoji.

Most of the photos are exactly what you’d expect from a birthday tribute to a world-famous MILF.

We see the couple cuddling. There are also multiple photos of their child, whose name is Rocky Thirteen.

Travis opted to post a couple of certified thirst traps of his wife. That’s allowed.

The final photo of the set, however, shows him giving his wife a kiss. But not on her mouth.

It is with a heavy heart that I show Travis Barker sucking the toes of Kourtney Kardashian. This was the last photo in his birthday tribute post to her.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 8:55 AM

Not every fan of theirs was a fan of this

Naturally, the photo of Travis sucking on Kourt’s toes broke containment pretty darn quickly.

It’s across multiple social media platforms.

To some, of course, this is an erotic photo, perhaps the subject of an envious fixation.

Others, however, are reeling from the unexpected look at an intimate moment between these two.

As you can see, even just this small sampling of commenters — including real fans — questioned whether Travis needed to include the toe-sucking pic.

Not every fan of the couple was a fan of a somewhat intimate photo that Travis Barker shared. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We’ll admit that we, too, could have done without seeing Travis kissing Kourt’s toes.

Now, this doesn’t fully look like foot-worship like foot fetish content might include. At most, this would be a prelude to it.

But it is still a very intimate moment that most (but not all) of the couple’s fans didn’t feel a need to see.

That said, there’s definitely some laughter at the expense of foot-fetishists. Even though this photo is really just a husband kissing the nearest part of his wife.

Foot fetishists are often the butt of jokes when they’d rather be the foot of jokes , in part because their kink is non-controversial and more easily publicly discussed despite being relatively uncommon. Sometimes, it’s harmless! But the jokes can sometimes be mean.

Clearly, Kim Kardashian is in her brother-in-law’s corner. Toes and all. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Well, they have one person’s support

In response to Travis’ post, Kim Kardashian shared her take.

“I love this post,” she wrote to her brother-in-law, “and all of these pics.”

That’s pretty specific language.

Maybe she’s trolling “the haters,” but Kim seems to be making it clear that there isn’t one single photo that doesn’t meet with her approval.

At the end of the day, the only person who needs to approve of Travis’ toe-sucking is Kourtney. His followers can always just unfollow, if they like.