Christina Applegate ‘Might Not Have a Tomorrow’ Amid Worsening MS Battle: …

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Last week, we reported on the upsetting news that actress Christina Applegate had been hospitalized.

Christina has been battling MS for several years now.

And while she’s shown tremendous courage throughout the process, the disease is a progressive one that usually gets worse with time.

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And with recent news that her condition appears to be deteriorating rapidly, those closest to Applegate are fearing the worst.

“With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn’t have great days. She’s always dealing with something. It sucks,” the insider continues, adding:

“But when she does look at things positively it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her and anything in between.”

Christina Applegate discusses the ravages of her battle with MS. (Image Credit: ABC)

Despite all of the concerns about Christina’s recent downturn, however, her friends say they remain optimistic.

“Nobody is planning to be at a funeral. Granted, her disease will take her sooner than anyone would like it to be, but everyone has trust in her medical team and her will to live,” says the source.

In a recent podcast interview, Christina revealed that she’s mostly confined to bed and that her life is “a living hell.”

“I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy things anymore,” she said. “She’s in rough shape. But people aren’t thinking that this is the end.

Applegate also opened up about the extreme weight loss she’s endured as a result of her illness, noting that she recently lost 50 pounds in a span of just months.

An emotional Christina Applegate tells ‘Good Morning America’ just how bad things have become. (Image Credit: ABC)

“Sometimes the weight loss bothered me more than the disease,” she said, adding that “everything just dropped off of me” as a result of her treatments.

“Within seven months, all of it was gone, and I was down by 50 pounds or more. These days, my legs are tinier than they’ve ever been,” Christina wrote in her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes.

“The illness has given me serious stomach issues,” she continued, adding:

“As I write this, there are tamales downstairs that are the best tamales you could ever have – I want to eat five of them right now, I’m so hungry – but I know if I do, I’ll probably end up in the ER again, as I have so many times recently.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Christina and her family as they continue to battle this terrible illness together.