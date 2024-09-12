‘Selling Sunset’ Canceled by Netflix? The Reunion Drama That Has Fans Worried

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Selling Sunset canceled?!

Ever since the Netflix reality series premiered in 2019, scandals and drama have made it a success.

But after Selling Sunset Season 8, longtime viewers are left wondering if they’ll ever get more.

Netflix has already canceled a key element of Selling Sunset. Fans fear that the rest of the series is next.

A poster for the brand new season of Selling Sunset. (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Is ‘Selling Sunset’ getting a Season 8 reunion special?

Selling Sunset produced its first reunion special in 2022 — for the show’s fifth season.

The Netflix hit is not the first reality series to abruptly realize that Bravo had the right idea by filming these post-season discussions.

With Queer Eye‘s Tan France as the host, these reunions have been a success. Which is why viewers are taking to social media to express confusion and surprise at no Selling Sunset Season 8 reunion special.

In 2022, Selling Sunset aired its first-ever reunion special. Maya Vander became a meme in the process. Though she has since clarified that she does, in fact, know what nonbinary people are. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Selling Sunset‘s Season 5 reunion introduced Chrishell Stause’s relationship with Australian rapper G Flip. The two went on to marry in May of 2023.

Even as former cast members have left the show and new ones have filtered in, the reunion has served to ground the show — and to give viewers closure with certain storylines. Again, as Bravo realized many years ago, reunions are a helpful storytelling tool for audiences.

That’s why many see the conspicuous lack of a reunion special as something worse. Is Netflix canceling Selling Sunset altogether?

Selling Sunset featured Christine Quinn’s lavish wedding to Christian Richard. The two married in December of 2019. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Has ‘Selling Sunset’ been canceled by Netflix?

When Netflix released Season 8 of Selling Sunset on September 6, the explosion of drama didn’t seem like a show on its last legs.

However, there were signs of turmoil spilling over onto social media. Chrishell Stause, who has arguably been the heart of the series since it began, took to her Instagram to put castmate Nicole Young on blast.

“I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued,” Chrishell announced on her Instagram Story.

https://twitter.com/queensofbravo/status/1829956605582196986

Chrishell also tagged Adam DiVello’s Done and Done Productions, writing, “And you are disgusting for blindsiding [Emma Hernan] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

The claim in question is a rumor, without any substantiation, that Emma Hernan is having an affair with a married man. While that would reflect more poorly upon the alleged man in question in almost any context, it’s still extremely hurtful.

“Someone needs to take my phone,” Chrishell suggested. But it’s possible that her social media outburst was not isolated — and that behind-the-scenes disagreements were making it impossible to continue filming.

During a particularly dramatic scene, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tearfully describes how she learned about her own divorce. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Is this really the end of an era on Netflix?

Some cast feuds make for great television. But, as we have seen on other reality TV franchises, there is such a thing as “too much drama.”

If two cast members refuse to film together, it can throw a wrench into the works for production.

Additionally, we all know that Netflix has gone from “hip new streaming platform that saves beloved shows” to “streaming platform infamous for canceling successful shows.” Warrior Nun, anyone?

Chelsea Lazkani (left) and Bre Tiesi (right) in a scene from Selling Sunset. (Image Credit: Netflix)

However, Selling Sunset isn’t merely successful. It’s Number 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 for the United States. It’s also Number 6 on the global Top 10.

Also, usually Netflix’s incomprehensible cancelations are expensive shows with special effects, writers, and more. A huge selling point for networks and streamers alike is that reality TV involves less, and attracts a broader (and less discerning) audience.

So, no, Netflix hasn’t announced that they’ve canceled Selling Sunset. And there was too much drama to resolve at any one reunion. Perhaps the cast just needs time to cool off before Season 9. Hopefully.