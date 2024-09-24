Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Last Night?

Who went home on Dancing With The Stars tonight?

The new season of the beloved reality competition show started out with a bang, with many couples snagging a 20+ score on their first twirl out.

Of course, fans immediately had their favorites, rallying behind their favorite Olympians, reality stars, and even convicts.

But someone has to go home, and the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition probably wasn’t all the shocking, to be honest.

TORI SPELLING and PASHA PASHKOV go in week one. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tonight?

For the first week, it was a double elimination. While many people had their bets placed on Eric Roberts and Carl Winslow, eh, Reginald getting the boot, both of them ended up being safe.

No, it was the ladies who ended up on the chopping block. Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey, who fans wanted out right away both were kicked to the curb.

Which was probably a good thing. When Julianne Hough asked Anna what she would miss about the experience, her answer said it all:

“Nothing,” Anna responded.

Clearly, Anna does not have time for this. Anna does not have time for you.

We do feel bad for Tori though. It would’ve been a good boost for a comeback.

VAL CHMERKOVSKIY and his partner PHAEDRA take the to the floor for a sultry first dance on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Top Scores From Last Week

In the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson kicked off the evening with their lively Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In the Country,” earning a respectable score of 21. Given Joey’s history with dancing (Bachelor Nation, you know what we’re talking about), it was an unexpected performance to kick off the night.

It was followed by Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, who took a different route with a sultry Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix].” The routine to the song of the summer garnered them a score of 20.

Then some dark horse rose from the competition.

Chandler Kinney, a fairly unknown star to older viewers, and her partner Brandon Armstrong truly shined with their Tango to “HOT TO GO!”, scoring 23 points and standing out as the night’s top performance. They went into the night being the one to beat.

Footballer Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach were close behind with an electrifying Salsa to “This Is How We Do It,” which earned them a solid 22. Lastly, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold delivered a Jive set to “Don’t Stop Me Now,” achieving a score of 21.

Let’s see if they’ll all be able to keep it up for next week!

RYLEE ARNOLD and Olympian STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK wow with their first dance, The Jive, on ‘DWTS’. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

How Are The Scores Calculated

Here’s how the scoring works. The winners and losers are determined based on their combined scores from the judges and audience votes. So, whatever score Bruno, Carrie Ann, and Derek give the contestants counts for only 50% of their total score.

The other 50% is calculated from audience votes. Fans can vote to save their favorite couple either online or by text message. Whomever has the lowest combined score is eliminated.

Now there used to be an element of the show called the “Judges’ Save”. executive producer Deena Katz told TVLine that the judges’ save — which had been in place since Season 28 — was, at least in the eyes of Dancing‘s creative team, diminishing the impact of viewers’ votes.

“I think it should be about America,” Katz said. “And at the end of the day, the judges’ save sometimes isn’t what America wanted. And [eliminations are based on] half the judges and half America voting, and so that’s kind of the reason we did it.”

Who Will Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Season?

After 33 seasons, it might seem like it would be easy to spot the winner amongst the losers from the first dance.

But historically speaking, the star who scores the highest on their first dance rarely wins the whole thing in the end. Last season, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy- tied for 5th Place after their first dance. And, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev came in 3rd Place after their first routine two years before that.

All walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy after all was said and done.

So who will win this year? We’re going to guess a top 3 of Jenn Tran, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Chandler Kinney.

But we leave space for us to change our mind as the season progresses!