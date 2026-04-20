Dakota Mortensen Posts About Regret, Focusing on Parenthood After Authorities Drop …

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In the weeks that followed that first piece of dramatic Taylor Frankie Paul footage, the world has learned a lot about a deeply complex and upsetting situation.

She temporarily lost custody of her child. Less importantly, ABC shelved a full episode of The Bachelorette, Meghan Wants a Millionaire style.

After so much light has been shed on the abuse claims, Taylor will not face prosecution for alleged incidents earlier this year.

Now, Dakota Mortensen is making a public statement. And it’s an apology — of sorts.

At a family gathering, Dakota Mortensen seemed eager to ignore that the vibe was off. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘I’ve taken a step back’

So late on the night of Sunday, April 19 that it was already Monday morning in most of the world, Dakota shared a message on his Instagram page.

“Over the past several weeks,” he began, “I’ve taken a step back and had time away from the chaos.”

Dakota wrote: “That space has been a breath of fresh air and has given me clarity.”

He claimed: “My focus now is where it should have been all along — on my son.”

Dakota continued: “And creating a stable, healthy environment for him moving forward.”

In the wee hours of April 20, 2026, Dakota Mortensen posted this apology of sorts. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I regret not stepping away from a difficult cycle sooner,” Dakota expressed.

“I’m not perfect, and I take accountability for my part,” he alleged. “I’m sincerely sorry to those I’ve hurt.”

Dakota continued: “At the same time, I don’t agree with how this situation has been portrayed publicly.”

According to him: “It does not reflect the full context of what occurred or the impact it has had on me and my son.”

Dakota wrote that he has “chosen to step away from the spotlight to focus on my family, my growth, and our healing, and that’s where my energy will remain.”

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

‘For now, my priority is … showing up as the best father I can be’

The reality TV personality added: “I’m closing an unhealthy chapter and moving forward with hope for better days ahead.”

He expressed: “I’m grateful for all of the encouragement and support I’ve received.”

Dakota continued: “And I’m committed to showing up in a way that reflects that.”

He wrote: “My intention, over time and when appropriate, is to use what I’ve learned in a way that supports others navigating similar situations.”

Dakota concluded: “For now, my priority is on showing up as the best father I can be for Ever.”

On ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ Taylor Frankie Paul did not enjoy a hostile family gathering. (Image Credit: Hulu)

In case that last line caused confusion, Ever is the name of the 2-year-old son that he and Taylor Frankie Paul share.

The timing of his post seems like it’s not a coincidence. Authorities have announced that they will not be pursuing criminal charges against Taylor.

Even without ample seeds of doubt — like allegations of abuse and questions of Dakota’s motives during the media circus of recent months — domestic violence cases are difficult to prove.

Some believe that all of this ugliness in the public square played out because Dakota felt jealous of Taylor moving on, as the exes had repeatedly hooked up despite being “over.” The Bachelorette had clearly gotten under his skin.

If that’s true, perhaps he realized that this was more than his family could handle. Taylor clearly has some growing to do, though she may be off to a good start.