Amy Slaton Falls Apart on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 6 Premiere

Amy Slaton is doing her best to move on in the wake of her failed marriage.

Way back in October, the reality star finalized her divorce from Michael Halterman… her high school sweetheart, her husband of four years and the father of her two young sons.

Slaton is still living in the house she formerly shared with her ex, however, and dealing with the emotional ramifications when TLC cameras started filming 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6.

Amy Slaton is very sad on the sixth season premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I want to get rid of these couches because they remind me of Michael,” Slaton tearfully tells her sister Amanda in a sneak peek of the upcoming season premiere shared by E! News.

Adds the mother of two: “I can’t stand them and I want to get rid of them.”

Amanda responds with words of encouragement, with an attempt to help Amanda push through the pain.

“You’re going to have to make new memories here that shoves the bad ones out,” she tells her sibling. “You don’t give yourself enough credit. You can do this.”

Amy Slaton is featured here on an episode of her family’s reality series. (TLC)

Earlier this year, Amy opened up about the mental toll everything about the end of her relationship has taken on her.

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era,” Slaton told her YouTube followers as she showed off copies of the divorce papers awhile back, adding simply:

“I’m ready for it to be over with.”

She continued at this time:

“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for.

“Michael and me are sharing custody. I get the boys 70% of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

The parent of a three-year old and a two-year old, Amy says on the premiere that she knows she has to take certain steps to feel better about herself.

Even if they’re just cosmetic for now.

“Right now, I’m just going to focus on me, my mental health, my physical health, my outer appearance,” she says on air. “I’m ready to change up the hair color. I just want to get some new hair and get rid of all this excess skin.”

Indeed, the process of skin removal will apparently be a theme on Season 6 — both for Amy and for her sister, Tammy Slaton.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

“I’m just ready to start a new life,” says Amy, adding that she feels “like a deflated balloon” but telling viewers in optimistic fashion:

“Eventually I’m going to get there. Eventually I’m going to find a way to love myself.”

This episode was filmed long before Slaton was arrested for child endangerment and drug possession; it’s unlikely the incident will even be included on new episodes of the series.

After Amy suffered a camel bite at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tennessee, authorities arrived to treat her … and allegedly discovered illegal marijuana and mushrooms, leading to them taking her and Brian Scott Lovvorn into custody.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 6 premieres October 8 on TLC.