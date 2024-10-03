Kate Gosselin: I Need Money! Someone Give Me a TV Show!

Brace yourselves, television viewers.

Kate Gosselin may be on the way back to the small screen.

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to a new report in In Touch Weekly, the mother of eight is not in great shape these days.

She needs money. She needs excitement. She needs a purpose in life.

“She doesn’t date or socialize with friends. Even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out,” the tabloid insider said. “She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina.”

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Gosselin’s financial problems.

Her twins, Mady and Cara, are living in New York City, however, and her other kids are in college, which is causing observers to wonder why Kate needs such a large house — and to whom she can turn when sad or troubled.

Kate Gosselin at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“She’s still trying to get a new reality show, but doors aren’t opening for her, especially now that she’s been painted a lunatic mom who zip-tied and locked her son in the basement room,” In Touch writes adds. “No one would be surprised if she started begging for handouts.”

It’s true:

Last month, son Collin told the world that his mom used to tie him up and lock him in the basement.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” the 20-year-old told The Sun.

“She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

Collin described the area as a “containment room” and alleged: “It had a mattress on the floor, and that was how I lived.”

Collin Gosselin no longer talks to his mother, Kate Gosselin. (Entertainment Tonight)

Collin claimed awhile back that Kate sent him away to an institution for so-called behavioral issues as a young teenager, but in actuality was just trying to keep him quiet.

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” Collin also shared during a July 2023 interview with Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

“And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on. And it was just kind of me, you know, I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

Shortly after this interview went viral, Kate Gosselin denied all allegations of abuse.

Kate Gosselin attends the Style Icon 2011 Luxury Gifting Suite at the Galt House – Day 1 at the Galt House Hotel & Suites Grand Ballroom on May 6, 2011 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for Style Icon)

At the time, Kate said her son has “received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” has had many “attacks/outbursts,” one of which involved a “weapon,” and:

“His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us.”

Kate concluded by stating “this is all I have to say on the matter and I will not be discussing this subject any further at this time.”

These days, amid her apparently financial troubles, the insider tells In Touch:

“The feeling is if she were a nicer person, nice things would come her way, but she’s not and karma’s kicking her in the butt.”