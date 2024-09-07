Amy Slaton’s Boyfriend: Who the Heck is Brian Scott Lovvorn?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some new information has emerged about Amy Slaton’s recent arrest.

As previously documented on this celebrity gossip website, the 1000-Lb Sisters star was taken into custody on September 2 amid some rather unusual circumstances:

She was apparently bitten by a camel while at a zoo in Tennessee.

And then when authorities went to check on Slaton, they detected an order in her car … only to eventually discovered what appeared to be mushrooms and marijuana in the vehicle.

Amy Slaton looks very unhappy here to have been arrested in September 2024. (Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

Slaton was arrest on charges of illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule VI and two counts of child endangerment, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Here’s the thing, however:

Amy wasn’t alone.

She was in the car with a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was arrested on these same exact charges.

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

We now know, thanks to a People Magazine report, that Slaton was released from jail on a $10,000 bond on the afternoon of September 4… alongside Brian Scott Lovvorn.

The two were picked up by Amy’s brother Chris Combs, a source told this outlet, and were seen “holding hands” leaving police custody.

That’s all the information we have on Lovvorn at this time.

But it seems evident he and Slaton are dating.

Amy Slaton is pictured here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Amy finalized her divorce from Michael Halterman in late 2023 after four years of marriage and two kids:

The exes share four-year old son Gage and two-year old son Glenn; at the moment, Amy has the children 70% of the time.

HOWEVER, Child Protective Services has opened up an investigation because two unnamed kids (strongly presumed to be Amy’s own) were present at the time of this reality star’s arrest.

Hence the child endangerment charges.

We can’t say anything for certain, but there’s at least some possibility that Slaton loses at least some custody of her sons.

Amy Slaton looks very distraught in this scene from her reality show. (TLC)

Stephen Sutton, a spokesperson with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, said this past Tuesday that Slaton received onsite medical attention before being taken into custody.

Also, TMZ published a photograph that depicts Amy being treated on a stretcher by Crockett County EMS officials.

According to Sutton, the aforementioned drugs were in “plain sight” once cops searched Amy’s vehicle, which could explain why no search warrant was necessary prior to this arrest.

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”