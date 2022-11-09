Janelle Brown has LEFT Kody, Reliable Sister Wives Insider Says

Someone may wanna go grab a roll of paper towels for Gwendlyn Brown.

For what reason?

Because the TLC personality just spilled a whole bunch of tea.

Sitting down for a TikTok Live on her best friend’s account on Monday, the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown took fans and followers behind the scenes of Sister Wives, most notably confirming speculation over the status of her dad’s relationship with Janelle.

For several months now, viewers of the aforementioned reality show have wondered whether or not Janelle would ever walk away from her marriage.

The star remains very close to Christine, who did take this step one year ago, and it’s been evident for awhile now that the romance between her and her husband is dead.

Asked on TikTok whether or not “only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now,” Gwendlyn replied as follows:

“Yes. I think.”

More than two years after first coming out as bi on social media, Gwendlyn Brown shared that she is bisexual on an episode of Sister Wives. Good for her! (Image Credit: TLC)

Wow, huh? There we seem to have it.

Along similar lines, Gwendlyn was asked why Kody didn’t sit with Janelle a few weeks ago when their son, Logan, got married — and she used this question as a way to take a shot at Robyn.

“Obviously, he sat next to his wife,” she replied, putting an emphasis on the fact that Robyn is Kody’s only legal spouse.

By all accounts, she’s also his favorite spouse.

Robyn doesn’t exactly look enthralled in this photo from Season 17, does she?

When someone later asked Gwen if she actually likes Robyn, she told her friend not to read the question aloud, because she didn’t “want to start anything” … but stated that the answer to that question is a gigantic NO.

“Please don’t mention her again, we don’t want bad vibes,” Gwen said with a laugh.

As for Meri? It’s not exactly newsworthy to state that she isn’t tight with Kody, but Gwen said this sister wife is doing pretty well overall:

“Meri is, like, a hot commodity in her friend group so…you know how people have ‘found families?’ Meri has a found family.

“Obviously she shows up for us [in her real family] but she’s better off around them so she tends to hang out with them more, because they’re kinder to her.”

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

Christine, meanwhile, is also doing well.

VERY well, it sounds like.

“Her life is so good right now. I’m so proud of her,” Gwen told folks of her mother.

We are SO very happy to hear that!