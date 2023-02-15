Brandi Glanville Had Two "Lewd" Incidents at Party Gone Wrong in Morocco [Report]

A couple of weeks ago, Bravo bigwigs decided to remove Brandi Glanville from Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Housewives “all stars” series was filming a new season in Morocco.

Allegedly, Brandi became inappropriate with Caroline Manzo — without her consent. It at least sounded like a possible sexual assault took place during an alcohol-fueled get-together. Some reports suggested that Bravo made the move out of an abundance of caution.

So what happened? Apparently, two key “lewd” incidents made the higher-ups take action.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from Ultimate Girls Trip.

According to what sources tell Page Six, producers believed that Brandi Glanville was behaving erratically.

Not in a “yay, this makes for great reality TV!” way, either. There were, it appears, concerns both for her and others.

This is why they pulled her from Ultimate Girls Trip and sent her home. Meanwhile, reports say that Caroline Manzo left of her own accord after an incident.

At first, it wasn’t clear what Brandi had or had not allegedly done to Caroline during filming.

Then, reports claimed that she had touched her on the breast and somewhere in the genital area.

If this happened, it took place in the bathroom (and thus off camera) where two other cast members were present.

It is worth noting that Brandi herself seemed to cast doubts upon the story.

After news broke about her and Caroline’s alleged departures — separate but not entirely unrelated — from filming, she took to Twitter.

“Check your sources people!” Brandi demanded, followed by one of those nightmarish excrement emojis.

Meanwhile, Page Six now reports that Brandi very loudly spoke to one of the producers in front of an entire room of the cast (and crew) shortly after the alleged incident with Caroline.

According to sources, what Brandi said to the producer was simply: “Do you want to f–k me tonight!”

That is not appropriate. We’re sure that she was at a party that involved a lot of drinking, but the producer is there for work.

Brandi Glanville looks on with disdain in this photo from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That said, Brandi and the producer are longtime friends, source report.

The producer reportedly took the remark as a joke and did not raise any objections. At least, as afar as we know.

On its own, that part was probably fine despite seeming inappropriate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Brandi Glanville is suddenly parched and anxious to speak up.

So that second comment, a playful remark between friends, ended up getting more scrutiny.

This was because Bravo’s various minions were reviewing recordings and also interviewing witnesses as part of an investigation into what happened with Caroline.

Basically, if you jokingly steal a phone from a friend but they’re in on the joke, it’s no big deal. But if someone at the same party accuses you of stealing their wallet, the phone incident looks bad as person after person describes witnessing it.

So, apparently, the next day, executives at Bravo decided that Brandi should not be part of the set.

They moved her to a hotel, apart from the rest of the cast. It sounds like it was a precaution against “erratic” behavior.

Meanwhile, it was only the next morning when Caroline began to articulate the level of her discomfort over what happened in the bathroom.

Ultimately, they put Brandi on a flight back to the US. Filming on Ultimate Girls Trip had not yet wrapped.

Caroline decided that she wanted to depart and go home. Separately.

Meanwhile, reports allege that Brandi appeared drunk — on alcohol that the production company provided — during the evening in question. Some point out that fans have expressed concerns about Brandi’s relationship with alcohol for many years.

Brandi Glanville is pictured here on an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There is one other detail that may prove relevant. According to sources, Brandi and Caroline were getting along much better earlier in the evening.

That is, when they each had at least four tequila shots … and began making out. At that time, they were both reportedly into it.

Some sources claim that Brandi “stuck her tongue down” Caroline’s throat. Meanwhile, allegedly, Caroline later remarked: “I’ve been kissed by women before, but I’ve never kissed back [until this evening].” Kissing does not automatically signal permission to touch genitals, of course, but that does seem like relevant information. If Caroline said it — she reportedly does not remember making such a comment.