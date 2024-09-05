Christine Brown: I Was Trapped in My Marriage... But Now I'm Free!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown has been there before, ladies.

She is speaking from experience here, okay?

Earlier this week, the veteran Sister Wives cast member jumped on her Instagram account to offer advice to anyone struggling in his or her relationship, touching on her troubled past with ex-spiritual spouse Kody Brown.

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Alongside a video message, Brown left an encouraging note for her fans in the caption.

“Extra vulnerable post here, but I’m speaking to the women out there who felt like I did – trapped, stuck, and afraid there was no way out,” the 52-year old wrote.

“I want you to know you’re not alone. I’ve been there. And I want to encourage you to find ways to choose joy, even when fear tells you to stay where you are.”

Profound and helpful words, wouldn’t you say?

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Christine, of course, made the challenging decision to split from Kody in November 2021.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,” she told her fellow sister wives afterward.

“I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave.

“I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

It sure has worked out that way, too.

Christine is now married to David Woolley and is clearly happier than she’s ever been before.

“It’s not easy, but there is a path to happiness, and it’s worth every step,” the TLC personality concluded on social media this week. “You deserve a life filled with love, peace, and joy — never settle for less.”

In the accompanying footage, the clip, Christine said that she remembers “what it was like” to feel stuck in a relationship:

“I remember knowing that I had to make changes and the life that I was living wasn’t what I had in mind and I knew the only person responsible to make those changes, was myself.

“But I didn’t even know how to make those changes, and I didn’t know what to do and I felt so lost and I realized that I was making my decisions based on fear.”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

These days, Christine openly mocks Kody and has no regrets about how things have worked out.

“I’m gonna tell you straight up, it’s time to make your decisions based on joy. It’s time to make your decisions based on hope,” Christine also told followers.

“There is hope. It’s a brighter future, it’s a brighter world. It is in your control. There are answers out there. Believe me. There are answers and I believe in you.”

Amen, Christine!

We’re so happy for you and so glad that you have found your forever love. You deserve it.