Devin Strader Calls Out Jenn Tran, Shares Text Messages Between Exes

Devin Strader just basically called Jenn Tran a liar in front of the entire online world.

On Tuesday night, the latest Bachelorette lead proposed to Strader on the finale of her season, seemingly ending her romantic journey in epic and glorious fashion.

Except viewers quickly learned that things fell apart between the couple shortly after filming ended… as Strader broke up with Tran because he said he simply had too many doubts about their future.

Devin Strader in a promotional photo for ABC. (Disney / Ricky Middlesworth)

At one point, Tran said on air that Strader had dumped her over the phone, which isn’t exactly the most mature way to handle the end of an engagement.

A day after Tran made this accusation, Devin Strader took to his Instagram Stories and shared alleged text messages between himself and his ex… seemingly to prove Tran wrong.

“Why did you want to talk to me in person today in the first place,” Tran wrote in one of these exchanges, prompting Strider to reply:

“I wanted to tell you all of this in person because you deserved more than a phone call.”

Devin was clearly trying to prove here that he wanted to break up with Jenn face-to-face, which runs counter to the point she made on ABC this week.

Devin and Jenn Tran got engaged on The Bachelorette finale. But will not be getting married. (ABC)

In a follow-up text, Devin allegedly added:

“I didn’t spring this on you Jenn. I wanted to talk about this in person today and you forced it out of me. Of course this isn’t the way I wanted to do things.”

Strider also accused The Bachelorette of trying to break up with him first.

“Just last week Friday you said we should break up. You’ve said that before. I really took that to heart because I’ve been having doubts about our whole relationship,” he wrote in another apparent message.

“And I’m not happy right now when I know you aren’t either. I’m always falling short of your expectations. I have already expressed my own doubts, and last HC I was very honest about where my heart stood. I don’t know what else to say Jenn.”

Jenn Tran and Devin seemed to happy on The Bachelorette… until it all fell apart. (ABC)

Strider admitted that Tran didn’t “deserve” to be treated the way he had treated her, with Tran stating in the final text Devin leaked:

“I know that I said I wanted to break up and I was emotionally charged when I said that and I obviously didn’t go through with that.”

On ABC’s After the Final Rose special, Strider mostly took responsibility for how things ended.

“When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts and regretfully and sadly I suppressed those feelings, and I did come clean to you about that,” he told Tran.

“You hid all of this from me,” the 26-year-old fired back. “For two months, I was pouring everything into you while you hid all of these feelings of doubt and made me feel even more in love with you and try to fight for a relationship that was out the door half the time.”

Strider did concede this point.

“I failed you… I was regretfully late on letting you know,” he said.