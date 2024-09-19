Snooki Divorce Rumors & Marriage History With Jionni LaValle, Explained

Are Snooki and Jionni LaValle headed for divorce?

Rumors about the Jersey Shore couple have been circulating for several years, but this time, fans are convinced that the Snooki and Jionni are actually calling it quits.

In fact, in 2024, Snooki has had to address the rumors at least three separate times. It’s starting to feel like there’s some validity to the phrase, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire!”

So, what’s fact and what’s fiction? What’s rumor and what’s reality? Is Snooki headed towards a divorce?

Let’s dive in!

Jionni LaValle and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attends Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi birthday at Cavo on December 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Meet Snooki’s Husband, Jionni

Nicole Polizzi and Jionni LaValle met just how every young couple at the shore does: at the nightclub Karma. In fact, Nicole was filming season 3 of Jersey Shore at the time, but Jionni didn’t make much of a first impression.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s cute. He’ll do for tonight,’ ” Snooki recalled on Larry King Now in 2018.

But all that changed the more she spent time with Jionni and that more she got to know him. It actually didn’t take too long for her to change her tune, and realizing she had finally found her “nice, juiced, hot, tan guy” at last!

“I’m like, ‘I want to marry you!’ ” Niole told PEOPLE in 2011, recalling the moment she realized she wanted to spend the rest of her life with LaValle. “I know he’s the one.”

The couple went on to have two children, son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna, before marrying at the St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover, New Jersey, on Nov. 29, 2014. Polizzi and LaValle welcomed their third child, son Angelo, in 2019.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her fiance Jionni LaValle visit Citi Field in the Queens borough of New York City in 2012. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The Snooki Divorce Rumors: How They Started

As a celebrity couple, the rumors of a split can pop up as soon as, well, the groom puts a ring on it! In Snooki’s case, the divorce rumors have sprung up constantly over their 10 year marriage. But it hit a pique in 2024.

The latest round of speculation began when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted photos from daughter Mia Bella’s first birthday party.

Several Shore stars were on hand for the event, including Angelina Pivarnik, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

But Jionni was nowhere to be found, and some fans were curious about his absence.

One person even commented on the pic to ask why Snooki’s husband was “never around ever.”

Now, Nicole has been famous for long enough that she must know that there’s little to be gained by replying to trolls.

But Snooki’s patience has its limits, just like everyone else’s, and she’s clearly sick of hearing the same accusations over and over.

Television personality Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi with husband Jionni LaValle attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Snooki Speaks Out: Jersey Shore Star Addresses Divorce Rumors

“He’s at home with my three kids,” she replied to the hater. “Let him be.”

Fans were quick to come to Snooki’s defense, with many pointing out that Jionni has been quite vocal about his

“Nicole has already stated numerous times that he really doesn’t like to be in the public eye … he’s a private person,” one person wrote, according to In Touch.

Indeed, Jionni has addressed this issue several times in the past, including when he announced in 2018 that he would not be participating in the Jersey Shore reboot/spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jionni LaValle, Lorenzo Dominic Lavalle, Giovanna Marie LaValle and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi go pumpkin picking at a joint birthday party for Lorenzo And Giovanna at ORT Farms on September 26, 2015 in Long Valley, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he continued.

“Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

Jionni went on to explain that he “never wanted to be” a reality star, and he owns his own business that he “works hard at.”

“My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced,” he explained.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi visits The Empire State Building on August 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Is Snooki Hiding Divorce From The Public?

Six months later, despite their denials, another report sprung up from The US Sun, suggesting that not only was Snooki headed towards divorce, but that she was already living apart of Jionni.

“They stay apart a lot of the time. Within the last several months she said she hadn’t seen Jionni in a while and that he had left the house,” the souce claimed to the outlet.

In fact, the insider insisted that the couple actually live separately in the two homes they own in New Jersey.

However, when they are under the same roof – for the sake of the kids and appearances – they don’t sleep in the same bed, the source claimed.

“Nicole will sleep in her bed with the kids, and Jionni will be in another bedroom and won’t get into their bed till she leaves.”

“She’s always said she doesn’t have the best relationship, she says it in front of everyone all the time, but it never airs,” a second source told The U.S. Sun.

Hard to know what to believe, but given how forthcoming Snooki has been about every detail of her life the last few decades, if there were problems, we think she’d tell us!