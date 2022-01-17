Snooki and Jionni LaValle: Secretly Separated?

Snooki doesn't seem like the kind of star who keeps many secrets from her fans.

During her years of Jersey Shore stardom, we've seen the Queen Meatball engage in all manner of drunken hijinks, and in confessional segments, she's shared detailed accounts of everything from her sexual escapades to her most painful UTIs.

But for all her candor, there's one element of Snooki's personal life that she very assiduously keeps hidden from public view.

We're talking, of course, about her marriage to Jionni LaValle.

It's strange, right?

All of the other Shore spouses are regulars on the show, and Snooki is an open book about every other aspect of her existence.

But for whatever reason, she and LaValle keep their on-camera interactions to an absolute minumum.

As longtime Shore viewers know, this wasn't always the case.

In fact, in the early days of their relationship, Snooki may have shared a little too much information about Jionni, particularly with regard to the size of his manhood and his performance in bed.

At the time, Snooks was still enamored with Vinny Gudagnino (how things have changed! Those two barely interact now!), and she made those revelations while comparing her two love interests in a way that was quite unflattering to Jionni.

Not many relationships could survive such a massive, public betrayal so early on, and that certainly wasn't the only bump in the road for these two.

Remember when Jionni visited Snooki in Italy, and he was so pissed off by her hard-partying ways that he turned around and headed right back to the airport within hours?

Needless to say, a lot of Shore viewers -- and cast members -- assumed that the Snooki-Jionni relationship was not long for this world.

But that turned out not to be the case.

“I have different priorities now,” Snooki said to the haters just before she married LaValle in 2014 (in a ceremony that was not attended by Gudagnino or Mike Sorrentino, both of whom she was feuding with at the time).

“I don’t care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I’m ready and he’s ready.”

So perhaps it's not surprising that rumors of Snooki and Jionni getting divorced seem to crop up every few months.

These reports intensify each time Snooki leaves for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

But the couple hasn't addressed the rumors since the first season of the spinoff series.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” Jionni shared on Instagram at the time.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids," he continued.

LaValle went on to stress that he will not be making any future appearances on Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- but he claims the decision has nothing to do with the state of his marriage.

“HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show," he wrote.

"Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be. … I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do," LaValle continued.

"My wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced.”

Again, that was years ago, but it seems that Snooki and Jionni have adopted a policy of not discussing their marriage publicly, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that they considered that the last word on the matter.

In all likelihood, these two will continue to avoid discussing the state of their relationsip.

And since Jionni rarely appears on Snooks' Instagram page, we suppose that the reports of marital strife will continue to surface from time to time.

But for now at least, it looks as though the LaValles are content to let the rumor mill churn without feeling any need to set the record straight.