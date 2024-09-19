The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Jen Affleck Defends Husband in Wake of Ugly Attack

The last time we saw Jen Affleck and her husband Zac The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, things got pretty ugly.

The former had been on trip to Las Vegas with friends when the group made a stop by Chippendales, a famous venue known for its male stripteases.

Such a visit did NOT sit well with Zac, who told his spouse she had “no morals or values” for going to this establishment.

You’re looking at a cast photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Disney)

He also sent Jen a text that read as follows:

Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. You’re a grown woman. It doesn’t matter your intentions. You were there, and that’s the image you portray of yourself, your family, church etc.

Wow, huh?

Jen previously told Vulture that she and Zach started to attend couples counseling after shooting on this Hulu series concluded.

And then she shared a lengthy post on Instagram on September 19 that delved further into her marriage.

Jennifer and Zac Affleck filming “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” in their Utah home. (Hulu)

“We were just kids when we got married. Young, naive, and inexperienced, we truly had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” she captioned the post.

“Coming from completely different backgrounds, families, and upbringings, it didn’t seem to make sense. We were polar opposites.

“How could we make this work? How could we see the same picture?”

The new reality star confessed that the twosome don’t always agee:

“We didn’t always see eye to eye, and a lot of times, we still don’t. But that’s what marriage is, we keep trying. I truly believe there were lessons we both needed to teach each other.”

In the wake of Zac simply tearing her apart on air, Jen also explained just how supportive he has been of her over the year, writing:

“Zac bought me my first laptop when he had $10 in his bank account. When I shared my dream of running a marathon, he trained alongside me and ran it with me. I told him I wanted to start my videography business, so he saved up money and bought me my first camera.

“When we were expecting our first baby, I wanted a place to call home, so he worked hard, saved up, and bought us our first house.

“He gave me both stability and freedom, which allowed me to post videos online and launch my career on social media. This, in turn allowed me to support him and our family while he’s been in school.”

Jen, who is a very popular influencer on TikTok, continued:

“Is Zac perfect? No. Does he have flaws that we’ve needed to address? Yes. But I can confidently say he’s always supported and believed in me more than anyone else.

“We’re still young, we have two precious babies, and we still have struggles like so many marriages. But do we love each other? Yes. Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes. Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course.

“But there’s so much more to our marriage and what we offer to each other than people realize.”

The post ended with this message:

“Thank you to everyone who has shown us so much love and support, whether you know us personally or not. No matter what the world may say, I truly believe that God knows what’s best for me, my family, and my marriage