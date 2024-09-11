Another Jill Duggar Book: Could A Sequel To Her Memoir Be On The Way?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A new Jill Duggar book may be in the works.

Just over one year ago, Jill Duggar released her first memoir. Counting The Cost‘s title played upon both her family’s previous Counting On reality TV series and a biblical passage.

The book itself delved into Jim Bob Duggar’s control over his family. She carefully explored her childhood and reality TV stardom within the tell-all’s pages.

Now, fans and long-time Duggar-watchers believe that Jill is working on a new book. What is it about?

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jill Duggar seems to be working on a new book

After Counting The Cost, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were able to get out of debt.

A major source of irritation for the couple had been Jim Bob reaping financial benefits from the family’s reality TV stardom. He would, she explained, dole out money to his children … but not in a way that she felt was fair or equitable.

Counting the Cost was a bestseller. Between the book’s success and the obvious public interest, it’s no surprise to see Jill dropping hints at Book #2.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 10, Jill Duggar took to Instagram to share a new photo and a caption.

The selfie that she posted featured Jill at what appears to be a McDonald’s. Thanks to the food and wifi, these fast food restaurants are (in some places) favored havens for writers who need to avoid distractions at home.

Jill was there with coffee and a laptop. Her caption reads: “Have coffee, will work.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

‘Counting The Cost’ was Jill’s first book

In Counting The Cost, Jill Duggar delved into Jim Bob’s exercise of control over her and over her siblings. This spilled over into adulthood, where his primary weapon was money.

Duggar critics have long pointed out how he “gifts” houses to obedient adult children — but only after they marry with his approval. And, as Jill explained in interviews and in writing, he can afford these “generous” gifts by collecting the entire family’s reality TV earnings for himself.

The memoir contrasts with Jinger Duggar’s book, which emphasizes disentangling her Christian beliefs from the oppression of the family cult. To Jinger, the main fear seemed to be that people would view all of Christianity as being as toxic as Jim Bob’s version.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar wrote a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

The title, Counting The Cost, is most obviously a reference to 19 Kids and Counting and to Counting On. However, it is also a reference to some translations of the Christian holy book — specifically, the polarizing King James Version.

There is a passage in the Gospel of Luke that contains this phrase in certain translations. “Counting the cost” has various interpretations, but most literally refers to planning ahead for the cost of a project so that one does not have to abandon it.

Interestingly, the passage also makes reference for having “hate” for one’s own family — though many biblical scholars argue otherwise. A common interpretation is that this is a rhetorical exaggeration, and that the passage refers to placing one’s Christian faith ahead of familial love. Regardless … Jill picked a very interesting title for her first book.

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard speak to producers while filming for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

What is this second memoir about?

Obviously, Jill didn’t share what her possible second book is about. We technically don’t know that it’s another memoir. It could be something else altogether, including a children’s book.

That said, Jill likely knows that fans will assume that she’s working on another book about her life and her family. Whether it’s true or not, this seems like a good way to build up hype.

From Josh Duggar to her estrangement and beyond, Jill has no shortage of things to discuss.