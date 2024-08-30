Nikki Bella Breaks Silence On Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest: Her 'Private' Statement

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nikki Bella’s statement on the arrest of her husband invites more questions than it answers.

Just a few days after his wedding anniversary, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

Few details about the incident have been released by his team or the police, but it has been confirmed that his wife, Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, was with him at the time.

Now, she’s breaking her silence – and fans continue to be concerned.

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev attend “Twin Love” – Cocktails And Bites With Hosts Nikki & Brie Garcia at Soho House on November 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Nikki Bella’s Statement On Artem’s Arrest: This Is A ‘Private Matter’

Less than 24 hours after Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested, his wife finally assured fans she was well.

She released a statement through her rep, who spoke to E! News.

“This is a private matter,” her rep told said in a statement, “and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Way to say a lot, while also saying nothing at all.

Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge and was taken into custody mid-morning on Aug. 29, according to booking documents released by several outlets.

He was later released on a $25,000 bail in Napa, California. He was charged with California penal code section 273.5 (a)PC, which is related to acts of violence against a spouse or other cohabitant.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie Bella attend FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Is Nikki Bella Ok?

Given the charges against him, fans immediately were concerned for Nikki’s welfare. They also were concerned for the condition of their young son, Matteo

According to TMZ reports, cops were initially called to a residence at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday due to “a medical emergency.”

This escalated further when the outlet released the 911 call, which indicated that Artem stated “he got into an argument with his wife.”

However, as the paramedics and the fire department were on the way, the person on the 911 call walked back the request for medical assistance. Nikki is accused in the call of throwing “shoes” at Artem.

So, the fire and paramedics were called off, but the cops still showed up to check things out — and they clearly didn’t like what they stumbled into since Artem was ultimately arrested about an hour later at 10 a.m.

Artem Chigvintsev attends the premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” season 20 at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on March 16, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Other Accusations Of Violence

As pieces of the story are starting to be put together, allegations against Artem Chigvintsev are resurfacing from one of former partners on U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A 2015 interview with Fern Britton, a British television presenter, started gaining attention after his arrest. In it, Britton accused the Dancing with the Stars pro of shoving and kicking her during their time as partners on the hit show in 2012.

“We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” she claimed in an interview with The Huffington Post UK.

Britton admitted she was afraid of Chigvintsev, claiming he once told her to “shut your face. Go home before I kill you.”

“I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier,’” she alleged. “Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, ‘Well, I won’t correct him on that one.’”

Wow!