Artem Chigvintsev’s Divorce & Marriage History With Nikki Garcia, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Artem Chigvintsev’s in trouble. Big trouble, in fact.

This week, he found himself behind bars and while details are being released in dribs and drabs, what we do know is that he’s being accused of domestic violence.

Three days after celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Nikki Garcia.

There’s a lot to unpack and even more that remains unclear, but the truth is that many think Artem Chigvintsev’s divorce count is in danger of going up. In fact, word is Nikki has already lawyered up!

And he knows better than anyone how painful a divorce can be.

Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev shows off his movies at the “Dancing With The Stars” Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Artem Chigvintsev’s Divorce: Why His First Marriage Failed

In 2003, Artem Chigvintsev met professional dancer Giselle Peacock at the Blackpool Dance Festival.

A young man in his 20’s, it would be years before he knew the fame of being on television and his whole world was the dancing circuit.

Soon after they met, Artem flew to the USA from his home in Russia to be Giselle’s date to a wedding. He never returned to Russia.

Immediately, the pair started competing together while also dating. They went on to win five Amateur Latin competitions between 2003 and 2005.

They married in 2004, but split almost immediately the following year. That same year, Artem competed in the first season of So You Think You Can Dance, and his career was off to the races.

Gisele has since remarried, is a mom to two little girls, and has never spoken publicly about her time with Artem.

Artem Chigvintsev Almost Married Carrie Ann Inaba

Shortly after Artem Chigvintsev’s divorce, he met a new special someone.

Enter Carrie Ann Anaba.

A celebrated and accomplished choreographer, she appeared in the first season of So You Think You Can Dance during the audition stages for the “choreography round”.

The two met on the set of the show in 2006, a year after his divorce.

Things were pretty serious. The pair actually dated for nearly three years. However, they split in 2009. Four years later, they would find themselves reunited on Dancing With The Stars, but thankfully, it’s never been outwardly awkward for the exes.

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev attend “Twin Love” – Cocktails And Bites With Hosts Nikki & Brie Garcia at Soho House on November 16, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Artem Finds His Forever Partner – Hopefully

After Carrie Ann, Artem was linked with a number of his DWTS partners, including Mischa Barton.

Nothing ever came of it – that is, until season 25. Artem was partnered with Nikki Garcia, a popular pro wrestler known as one half the Bella Twins.

At the time, Nikki was engaged to John Cena. Wedding bells were very much in her future.

But then she and Cena split the following year, and Nikki was free to reconnect with Artem.

Things moved pretty swiftly after that. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their first son, Matteo, seven months later in July.

They then announced in August 2022 that they tied the knot in Paris after more than three years together. The whole thing was filmed for their reality show, Nikki Bella Says I Do.

And so, everything seemed perfect for the pair.

Until…

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie Bella attend FOX’s Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest & Divorce Fears

On August 29, he was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, according to TMZ.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that deputies responded to a domestic-violence call at a location in the town of Yountville shortly before 10 AM. An arrest was made at the scene, and injuries were reportedly involved.

So far, It has not been confirmed if Nikki or their young son Matteo were involved in the incident.

But fans are increasingly concerned. Artem was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

A day before the arrest, Nikki posted from a spa in Napa, confirming that she was with Artem at the time of the incident.

What makes the situation all the worse is that it happened just a few days after their anniversary. Both Artem and Nikki posted sentimental and loving tributes to the other.

After seeing those posts, it’s seems unimaginable that Artem would be arrested for domestic battery three days later. Yet, here we are.

Time will tell if whatever happened will result in another divorce for Artem Chigvintsev. Reports suggest however that Nikki has already enlisted the help of a divorce lawyer.

That doesn’t sound like a woman who is in the mind of saving her marriage.