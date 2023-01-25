Christine and Janelle Brown: Are They Also Involved in a Pyramid Scheme?!?

She may have denied it in the past, but anyone familiar with the situation knows better:

Meri Brown is at the center of a pyramid scheme.

The veteran reality star has been working for LuLaRoe as a saleswoman for years, benefitting off a business arrangement that preys on the vulnerable.

There was a whole documentary made about it and everything.

But while most observers out there are confident that Meri is involved in a shady operation, they’ve recently found themselves feeling less sure about Christine and Janelle Brown.

What, exactly, are these Sister Wives stars pedding?

If you follow Christine or Janelle Brown on social media, you’re likely familiar with their beloved “pink drink.”

This is just one of the popular products from Plexus Worldwide that each woman promotes via Instagram and other platforms.

Christine and Janelle Brown no longer share a husband. But they remain close.

Plexus is a supplement company whose website claims it is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”

It allegedly helps to rid the “body of the bad stuff” and “pave the way to better digestive health.”

Sounds amazing, doesn’t it?!?

Heck, “Plexus products work,” the company continues, adding that these items that are “the highest quality non-GMO, 100% vegetarian, and gluten free, wherever possible.”

What’s there to hate on?

Read the official website further and the sketchy multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are teaming up to lose weight. We wish them luck.

Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, has already been brought into this shady fold.

But these types of set-ups almost always force lower-tier employees into debt, as they must buy a certain number of products from a company such as Plexus — and are then on the hook to make that money back on their own via a variety of sales.

Famous people such as the Browns?

They have a far easier time than the average individual convincing patrons to make a purchase, meaning they’ll come out of the arrangement just fine… but the same can’t be said for most Plexus salesmen or women.

Finally, there’s this trouble nugget:

Plexus and their products, which are classified as “supplements”, are NOT tested or approved by the FDA.

There are no studies to back up the products claims to promote “a healthy gut” and restore “balance to your metabolism.”

In 2020, Plexus even received a letter of warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) because of dangerous social media posts that claimed that their products prevented COVI.

Be careful out there, people.