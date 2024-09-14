Amber Portwood Would Like You to Stop Calling Her a Murderer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On this week’s season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Amber Portwood learned an important truth.

And tried to send an important message to anyone watching.

Amber Portwood does not look too happy in this photo. (MTV)

As you might recall, Portwood got engaged to a man named Gary Wayt this past June.

Days later, Wayt disappeared.

Gary was finally discovered days later, thankfully in fine physical condition, only for him and Portwood to call off their engagement.

What the heck happened to cause such tension and such a scandal?

Portwood shed some light on events during this episode of the MTV reality show.

Amber Portwood during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

“I guess his dad read my Wikipedia,” Amber told a producer on the finale… before a screen capture of her sordid past flasheed across the screen, highlighting her run-ins with the law, along with her abusive history with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter, Leah.

“I think he was holding in the fact that he maybe heard from his family or something, and not telling me,” she continued.

“I was just saying, ‘I can’t do this. How can we get married then if your family can’t accept me?’

“And maybe he took that as me breaking up with him. It seemed like, to me, that maybe he was upset and like, hopeless.”

Amber Portwood remains a significant player in the Teen Mom universe. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber actually learned on air that Gary had been found, although she then realized that he had not reached out to her afterward.

The mother of two considered this to be a pretty major “red flag.”

From there, Portwood headed to her psychiatrist, saying in the Uber ride over there of Wayt:

“Right now this man broke me…

“I was stable. And right now, this was the first time in years in my life — I am 34 — I am not f-cking right because a man put a ring on my finger.

“You broke me because we were actually in love. The day that man left, for no reason. And I’ma say no reason because there was no f-cking reason, and he ruined something so f-cking good. I am f-cking broken right now.”

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

It wasn’t just Gary that broke her, either.

Portwood delved into some of the responses she saw on social media to his vanishing.

“Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f-cking fiancé?” Portwood screamed. “Do you know how that f-cking feels? He doesn’t know what he did! They were calling me a murderer and they said I f-cking killed him!”

The finale ended with the couple ending its engagement.

“If you wanna show what heartbreak is, this is it,” Amber concluded. “It’s not just about a man. We had something better than we both have even seen in our lives with other people.

“He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family.”