Mykelti Brown Shares New Photo, Stuns Sister Wives Fans with Dramatic Weight Loss

Mykelti Brown doesn’t often say a whole lot.

The 27-year old daughter of Christine Brown, Mykelti has appeared from time to time on Sister Wives… but she isn’t especially outspoken on social media.

Late last week, however, Mykelti and her husband Tony dropped a new photo on Instagram that left the jaws of most followers on the ground.

It wasn’t what either said in the picture, either. It was how each looked…

Looking great! It’s clear that Christine Brown’s daughter and son-in-law having been getting in shape. (Instagram)

“Ook my Wife out to breakfast! Her favorite. I’m still not great at this,” Tony wrote as a caption to the snapshot, making it clear he really isn’t good at this by adding:

“Mykelti said I should include pictures of our food. Which I forgot to take, I was hungry ok ….”

Most observers ignored Tony’s funny and confusing caption and focused instead of just how slimmed-down he and his wife both look here.

“Love looks great on you guys,” one fan kindly wrote.

Mykelti Brown her pregnant via this cute photo. (Instagram)

Mykelti and Tony are parents to a a two-year old daughter named Ava and twins Archer and Ace, the latter of whom were born on November 17, 2022.

The spouses typically stay out of the spotlight, although Mykelti has spoken up here and there when it comes to important topics.

For example, she confirmed a few months ago that Meri Brown had, indeed, acted in an abusive manner toward here many years ago.

“I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti said in a January clip shared via Patreon.

“I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me.

“She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Mykelti Brown flashes the peace sign in this photo of the long-time Sister Wives star. (Instagram)

Fast forward to April, meanwhile, and Kody Brown’s daughter shed some insight into her dad.

“My dad and my moms aren’t really part of the religion anymore either,” Mykelti explained at the time.

“The religion we grew up with, the Apostolic United Brethren, [is] where the polygamy base of faith and Mormonism kind of came from.

“They’re not active in the church and they’re not active in that religion or their beliefs in that church.”

Perhaps due to the aforementioned abuse, Mykelti has shared her harshest opinion over the years for Meri.

Meri Brown posted this photo to Instagram in late May 2023. (Instagram)

About a week after Meri and Kody Brown announced the end of their marriage, Mykelti lay into the latter.

“When you cheat on someone, you’re giving up first,” Mykelti said.

“If you’re going to cheat on your spouse, you’re giving up on the relationship first. It’s unfair for her to get mad at Dad when she gave up.

“She threw the towel in. She said, ‘I’m done.’ She cheated first.”

Mykelti was referring here to Meri getting close to another individual back in 2015, not long after Kody filed for divorce so that he could legally marry Robyn.

Meri Brown is in London in this photo, and looking pretty darn happy about it, too. (Instagram)

“[Meri’s child Leon] heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone,” Mykelti said back in January of Meri getting catfished.

“And if you’re sexting or verbal sexting or whatever, that’s cheating.

“That’s still cheating.”