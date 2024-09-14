Judge Mathis Net Worth: How Rich Is the TV Legend Amid Divorce?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Judge Greg Mathis’ net worth has been a subject of widespread speculation in recent weeks.

The sudden interest is mainly a result of the news that Mathis’ wife, Linda Yvette Mathis, has filed for divorce.

Linda filed on August 22 and listed July 17 as the couple’s separation date.

Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis attend the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Greg posted a photo of himself and Linda on June 10, a fact that many followers have taken as a sign that the split was a sudden one.

Whatever the case, the Mathises will likely wind up in court.

The division of assets is sure to attract a lot of attention. And we’ll likely learn a good deal about the judge’s bank account.

What Is Judge Mathis’ Net Worth?

Judge Greg Mathis attends the 9th Annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images)

A recent report from Reality Tea estimates Mathis’ net worth at $25 million.

The Detroit native became the youngest judge in Michigan history when he was elected to serve on the 36th District Court in 1995.

Four years later, Mathis launched a second career as a TV personality.

The syndicated reality courtroom series Judge Mathis, has been airing since 1999 and is still watched by millions of viewers daily.

Judge Mathis and Linda Reese attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Mathis’ show is now the second-longest running court show of all time.

So it’s not surprising that the man is worth tens of millions of dollars.

But the fate of is fortune now hangs in the balance, as insiders predict that the Mathises’ divorce will be a messy one.

Why Did Judge Mathis’ Wife File For Divorce?

Judge Greg Mathis poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

On social media, there have been rumors that Mathis impregnated another woman, but the judge has denied that he was unfaithful.

“It’s the worst days of my life,” Mathis recently told TMZ.

“Maybe I’ll be the example for another man — a cautionary tale. Don’t neglect your wife. That’s what happens, guys.”

Judge Mathis attend the Eddie Murphy X ARTUS Gallery Exhibition Opening Night at East Angel Gallery on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

He went on to state that while he has never cheated on his wife, he can see how she may have gotten the wrong idea.

“Neglect can create suspicion, certainly,” Mathis said.

The fate of the Mathises’ marriage remains uncertain. But Greg says he’s determined to win Linda back.

In any event, it seems that neither of them will ever have to worry much about money.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.