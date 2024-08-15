Christina Hall Makes Life Vow in Wake of Ugly Divorce

Christina Hall has something new to say in the wake of her very recent marital split.

The HGTV personality has had little back after filing to divorce estranged husband Josh, referring to him at one point as a gold digger and implying in her legal documents that he stole from her.

Now, however?

Christina Anstead and family attend the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at Angel Stadium on February 23, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment Inc.)

Hall is taking a broader life view.

“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again,” the 41-year old wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, August 9, adding:

“My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

The Flip or Flop host shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa; and son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She eventually moved on with Josh, exchanging vows in 2022 before it all fell apart this summer.

Christina Anstead attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In late July, Christina went on the offensive against her ex.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” Hall wrote, getting out in front of the alleged BS Josh will soon spew on social media.

Hall’s message also came amid a divorce proceeding in which she has alleged Josh diverted more than $35,000 of her money from rental property income into his personal Wells Fargo bank account.

This appears to have been the final straw for Hall.

Christina El Moussa visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. The reality stars visited with Santa, toured the new digital Santa headquarters and celebrated the holidays with fans on December 13, 2014 in Lakewood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

A short time later, Hall trashed Josh as a greedy and selfish loser.

Josh himself filed for divorce on July 15 citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking for spousal support from the Christina in the Country host.

Christina responded with a legal filing on July 24 that asked that neither of them be allowed to request support, and laid out the real estate at stake in the divorce, including their $12 million Newport Beach, California residence.

This is also at the point where the interior designer accused Josh of being a thief.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Christina previously said on social media, adding:

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ This is personal.”

Christina Hall speaks her in this photo. (HGTV)

Amid the divorce, Christina has been finding peace and solace in her friends, “dream” work projects and her kids. She is also working with a life coach, as noted in her latest post.

“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again,” Christina wrote on Friday. “I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life.”

She continued: “A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it.

“When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”