There is a lot going on with Kate Middleton these days.

Maybe. Possibly.

In truth, we don’t actually know.

Which speaks to a rather serious problem facing those within The Royal Family.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

First, a quick refresher:

Kate Middleton underwent stomach surgery in late January.

Was this an appendectomy? Some kind of gastrointestinal procedure?

We don’t have any idea because Kensington Palace simply released a statement at the time that said the issue was “not cancerous” and that Middleton would resume her Royal duties in April.

That means it had to have been at least somewhat serious, given such a recovery timeline.

British media coverage of Kate Middleton’s surprise surgery. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images))

Then, rumors started to surface that Middleton had been placed in a medically-induced coma due to unforeseen complications, prompting a follow-up message from the aforementioned Palace.

“It’s total nonsense,” an insider told The Times shortly after this speculation started to run rampant.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household.

“It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Okay, so then… Prince William bowed out of a planned appearance at a memorial service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for his godfather, King Constantine of the Hellenes, who passed away in January 2023.

He canceled this appearance due to a “personal matter,” a representative said last week.

A personal matter related to the well-being of his wife?

Not necessarily, the Palace once again emphasized, this time simply telling the public that “Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.”

Kate Middleton finds something funny in this photo. We wonder what it is. (Getty)

We were very glad to hear this.

However, all the chatter regarding Middleton and her condition refuses to go away.

In order to once again try to quell concern about Middleton and to put to rest any sort of conspiracy theories regarding what the heck is going on with the other of three, a spokesperson for Princess Kate said on Thursday:

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The 42-year-old was released from a two-week hospital stay following a planned procedure in January.

At that time, the Palace provided a brief update that stated:

“She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate Middleton and her very, very cute kids. (Photo by Roland Hoskins – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Amid all of this craziness and chaos, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

We wish him a full recovery.

We wish Middleton a full recovery.

And we’ll continue to update this website with more information — accurate information, we very much hopes — as news breaks.