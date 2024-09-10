Lala Kent Baby #2’s Name Meaning, Explained: (Hint- It’s Ocean-Related!)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We now know the latest Lala Kent baby name.

In early September, we reported that Lala Kent welcomed Baby #2 with a little help from a sperm donor.

She has already hinted at the name of her second child.

Now, we know who “Baby S” is. Lala is even showing off a picture of the newest addition to her “pod.”

Lala Kent attends the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Baby #2 has a name! What did Lala Kent choose?

On Monday, September 9, Lala Kent took to her Instagram to share two things.

The first, as you can see below, is a black and white photograph of her newborns tiny little baby feet atop a baby blanket. This is a tasteful way to share a photo of your baby while dodging a lot of weird comments. (It’s the only time that pictures of feet don’t bring out the weirdos, however)

The second part of Lala Kent’s post was the revelation of Baby #2’s name.

As Lala Kent wrote in her Instagram caption, “Baby S” is named “Sosa Kent.” Alongside Sosa’s name, Lala included a white heart emoji.

Given that Lala’s 3-year-old is Ocean, there had been some jokes on social media about her second child being Baby Sea. But it may be close?

Sosa potentially has various origins as a name. However, the name Sosa can originate in Portuguese and mean “salt water.” Not a huge stretch from the “Sea” jokes — and clearly related to “Ocean.”

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sosa Kent is Lala’s second baby

Lala Kent’s baby name reveal came just six days after she gave birth to Sosa.

The 34-year-old reality TV personality is also the mother of Ocean, whom she welcomed in 2021 with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

About seven months after Lala gave birth to Ocean, she and Randall underwent a very messy breakup. Sometimes about Randall cheating on her … with a 23-year-old girlfriend … right after she gave birth to their daughter. Lala actually accused him of cheating on her with a slew of other women.

Lala Kent attends Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation on September 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation)

Despite her obvious heartbreak over how things ended with Randall, Lala Kent spoke in November 2022 about her plans for Baby #2.

Speaking on Scheana Shay’s Sheananigans podcast, Lala delved into her anxieties. But she affirmed her resolve to grow her family — just not with a partner. She would, instead, find a sperm donor and use intrauterine insemination.

“I am so scarred from all of this s–t that has happened in my life,” Lala expressed. “I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.”

Lala Kent attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The pregnancy news came in early 2024

In April, Lala Kent announced that she was expecting a second daughter.

Then, five months later, the description for her September 4 podcast episode dropped hints that “Baby S” had likely been born.

“Welcome into the world, my love,” Lala Kent then wrote on social media later that day.