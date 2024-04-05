Kristen Wiig’s Spouse: Meet Her Equally Funny & Pretty Hunky Husband

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristen Wiig’s spouse keeps a lower profile than his wife, but there’s still much to know about this guy!

Kristen is in the middle of a major moment in her career. She’s returning to SNL, she’s got a celebrated new show, Palm Royale on AppleTV+, and she’s just capping off two full years as a wife and mother.

Because of the pandemic – and their decision to keep details about their life personal – little is know about Kristen’s spouse and growing family.

But we can help fill in the details!

‘MacGruber’ star Kristen Wiig attends the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock’s new comedy series in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Kristen Wiig’s Husband Avi Rothman: Her Secret Wedding To Secret Spouse

The SNL superstar married to Avi Rothman, a comedian and an actor in his own right, two years ago.

Kristen and Avi started dating in 2016, and were confirmed to be engaged in August of 2020.

When you haven’t seen him on Kristen’s arm at red carpets and such, you’ve likely seen him in a slew of movies like Silver Lake (2018) and The Blackout (2019).

He has also appeared in two movies starring Kristen: Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Barb & Star (2021), which she also co-wrote.

Avi Rothman arrives at the Screen Actors Guild & SAGIndie Breakthrough Filmmakers Party during AFI FEST 2010 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on November 9, 2010. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Though engaged in the summer of 2020, it’s unclear when exactly the pair tied the knot, as they had the ceremony in secret. We do know the wedding happened quickly.

Kristen referred to Avi as her “husband” in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in February 2021. So, somewhere in those six months, they got hitched!

Kristen Wiig’s Kids: Meet the Twins!

In that same interview with Stern, Kristen talked about her new life living with infants.

Kristen and Avi share twins together, a girl and a boy, who they welcomed via surrogate in January 2020.

In a March 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kristen talked about her journey to surrogacy after trying to get pregnant via IVF.

“It’s part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family,” she said.

Kristen with friend Melssa McCarthy attend Gildafest ’16 at Carolines On Broadway in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Gilda’s Club NYC)

The names of their children have still not been confirmed.,

However, fans who waited through to watch the credits of Kristen’s 2021 film Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar saw in the “special thanks” acknowledgments, a line that reads: “Avi, Luna & Shiloh.”

Many presume those to be the names of the twins.

What To Know About Avi Rothman

While Avi’s profile is more under the radar than Kristen, that still doesn’t mean he isn’t a big player in Hollywood.

After studying at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles, Avi became a respected actor, writer, and producer in the comedy community.

While most of his work has been on-screen, he did write a film in 2015 called Bunion. It premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival that same year.

He’s also well known for his web series work, playing the titular character in the YouTube video “Ogden the Inappropriate Yoga Guy.”

Apparently, when you love yoga AND comedy, you can’t help but put them together!