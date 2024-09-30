Colton Underwood Welcomes First Child! Meet Baby Bishop!

Colton Underwood would like to share some blessed news with all of his social media followers and fans:

The former Bachelor lead is a first-time father!

Colton Underwood attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

On September 30, the 32-year old announced that he and his husband, Jordan Brown, had welcomed a baby together, son Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood.

He arrived this past Thursday.

“Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood September 26th, 2024,” Underwood wrote in a caption on Instagram alongside numerous photos of the couple’s newborn.

He’s rather precious, isn’t he?

The reality star confirmed in May that he and Brown were expecting.

He explained in a Men’s Health interview at the time that the spouses used a concierge service to find an egg donor.

“Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” Underwood told the publication of the donor selection process, emphasizing that the couple decided not to learn which of their sperm was used in the process.

“We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature vs. nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

Colton Underwood attends the Human Rights Campaign’s 2024 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

ABC viewers met Underwood during Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

After eventually appearing on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood was named the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

He selected Cassie Randolph to receive his final rose on the show, although the two did NOT get engaged; they broke up in May 2020.

Just about a year later, Underwood told the world he was gay.

Colton Underwood attends the Desert Smash Celebrity Pickleball Challenge Hosted By Colton Underwood at La Quinta Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on March 4, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Colton said back then on Good Morning America.

“I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

In May 2023, he went ahead and married Brown.

And now the two are parents.

Colton Underwood attends the Family Equality Gala “LA Impact: There’s No Place Like Home” supporting LGBTQ+ families at Citizen News Hollywood on October 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

After finding out that they were going to be dads, Underwood said he and Brown took the first two days just to absorb the news before they started to share it with family and friends.

“Everybody’s been so excited. My family especially knows how long I’ve wanted to be a dad, and they just know my journey of coming out. [Wanting] to be a father was something that kept me in the closet for a long time,” he told People Magazine awhile back.

“So for me to be able to say we’re pregnant is really big and really emotional.”

Congratulations all around! Bishop is perfect!