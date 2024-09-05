Johnny Depp Flaunts New Teeth After Going Viral For Disastrous Dental Situation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Johnny Depp is showing off a new set of pearly whites one year after photos of his “rotting” teeth went viral.

Yes, most media coverage of Depp hasn’t exactly been flattering in recent years.

But unlike the fallout from his messy trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, in this case, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was able to slap some veneers over the problem and call it a day.

Johnny Depp attends the “Jeanne Du Barry” press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp’s Teeth: What’s Going on There?

When he appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Depp’s teeth became a subject of fascination on social media.

“Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, according to Page Six.

“Johnny Depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black,” another tweeted.

“Why do I have to see closeup pics of Johnny Depp’s teeth against my will?” a third asked.

Johnny Depp attends the “Jeanne du Barry” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)



“Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my [timeline] just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me,” a fourth chimed in.

Depp doesn’t appear in public nearly as often as he used to, so the matter of his teeth was largely forgotten after Cannes.

This week, however, the issue resurfaced thanks to an unexpected Instagram post.

Has Depp’s Dental Drama Been Resolved?

As you can see Depp was in his natural habitat recently (a bar in the Bahamas). And an Instagram video posted by a local bartender showed the star sporting some new and improved chompers.

“Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???” wrote one commenter.

“Is it [me] or does [sic] his teeth look more straight?” another asked.

“Def got his teeth done! Looks so good,” a third remarked.

Johnny Depp attends the Opening Night screening of “HWJN” at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

What Caused the Damage to Depp’s Teeth?

So Depp seems to have gotten his teeth fixed. But what went wrong with them in the first place?

“He has wear, which has been a cumulative effect over a lifetime,” celebrity dentist Dr. Apa recently told Page Six.

“Wear like that — sometimes we see it in 30-year-olds in really aggressive cases, and sometimes we see it in cases like Depp.”

The dentist went on to speculate that the staining on Depp’s teeth was probably a result of the actor’s known penchant for cigarettes, coffee, and red wine.

Depp’s had trouble with his teeth for quite some time, and he discussed the issue candidly in a 1995 interview with Premiere magazine.

Johnny Depp attends the “Jeanne du Barry” UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

“I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” Depp said at the time.

“It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it,” he added. “I’m proud of these.”

Thankfully, it sounds like Johnny has now fixed the problem, possibly with a set of Depp dentures.

The rest of his public image might not be so easy to remedy. But hey — slow progress is better than no progress!